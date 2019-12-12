This undated photo provided by the City of Nassau Bay shows Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who died Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 2019, when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, in Nassau Bay, Texas. (City of Nassau Bay via AP)

S.C. GOP’s primary cancellation upheld

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge on Wednesday upheld the South Carolina Republican Party’s decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary, a move taken by several states to erect hurdles for the long-shot candidates challenging President Donald Trump.

In her order, Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote the law “does not give Plaintiffs a legal right to a presidential preference primary, and the Court will not substitute its own judgment for that of the General Assembly or the SCGOP.”

Earlier this year, former South Carolina congressman Bob Inglis sued state Republicans, saying the party’s decision to skip a primary deprives him and others “of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice in South Carolina’s famous (and particularly influential) ‘First in the South’ primary.”

South Carolina is among several states that have canceled Republican primaries and caucuses next year, an effort that helps Trump consolidate his support as Democrats work to winnow their large candidate field.

The South Carolina Democratic Party didn’t hold presidential primaries in 1996 or in 2012, when Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were their incumbents.

2nd man jailed in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting that wounded 12 people at the edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter, police said Wednesday in a news release.

LaBryson Polidore, 22, was arrested around midnight in the Baton Rouge area, the release said.

The other suspect was Stafford Starks, 21. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish. Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud in St. Mary Parish that resulted in gunfire early Dec. 1.

The suspects were to be transferred to New Orleans, where each faces multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has said other arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.

Texas officer hit, killed in traffic stop

This undated photo provided by the Nassau Bay, Texas, Police Department shows Tavores Henderson. (Nassau Bay Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON — A Houston-area police sergeant was killed when a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant broke free from police while being handcuffed, fled from a traffic stop and struck her with his vehicle, police said.

The search continued Wednesday for 21-year-old Tavores Henderson, who police said likely still has one handcuff attached to his wrist. Harris County Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said a warrant for felony murder had been issued for Henderson.

Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was assisting in a traffic stop Tuesday night at an apartment complex when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a family member, Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said.

Police were in the process of handcuffing and arresting Henderson when he escaped the officers and got into his vehicle, Cromie said.

Henderson, a Houston rapper who performs under the stage name Killah Dre, then drove off, striking Sullivan, who later died at a hospital, Cromie said. The vehicle was discovered abandoned. Later Wednesday morning, police and SWAT officers searched a home where Henderson’s mother lived, but Henderson was not there, Wolfford said.

Prison supervisor’s murderer executed

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening for killing a supervisor at a state prison shoe factory in Amarillo nearly 17 years ago.

Travis Runnels, 46, was convicted of slashing the throat of 38-year-old Stanley Wiley on Jan. 29, 2003. Runnels was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Prosecutors say Runnels killed Wiley at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Clements Unit in Amarillo because he didn’t like working as a janitor at the shoe factory. They said Runnels had wanted to transfer to a job at the prison barber shop and was angry at Wiley because that hadn’t happened.

Runnels became the 22nd inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the ninth in Texas.

He had been serving a 70-year sentence for an aggravated robbery conviction from Dalla