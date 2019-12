NFL capsule

Jets at Ravens

7:20 p.m. (Fox, NFL Network)

LINE — Ravens by 15

SERIES -- Ravens lead 8-2; Jets beat Ravens 24-16, Oct. 23, 2016

WHAT TO WATCH Jets QB Sam Darnold was picked third overall in the 2018 draft, while Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was taken 32nd in the same draft. Darnold has 15 TD throws and 11 INTs this season; Jackson has an NFL-high 28 TD passes and 6 INTs. Jackson also needs only 23 yards to break Michael Vick's single-season record for yards rushing by a QB (1,039 in 2006).

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(31) 75.6 RUSH 200.9 (1)

(30) 195.8 PASS 207.2 (26)

(31) 271.4 YARDS 408.1 (2)

(29) 17.4 POINTS 33.1 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(2) 78.8 RUSH 95.6 (6)

(18) 242.0 PASS 219.0 (9)

(7) 320.8 YARDS 314.6 (6)

(18) 23.2 POINTS 18.2 (5)

Sports on 12/12/2019