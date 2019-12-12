Ballet Arkansas' Nutcracker. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Ballet Arkansas performs Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s much-beloved The Nutcracker for the 41st year as part of its Nutcracker Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock.

The production features:

— The ballet’s 15-member professional company and a community cast of 225-plus children and adults from across the state.

— Alternating choral groups singing the wordless accompaniment to the “snow” scene (the Mount St. Mary Concert Belles and Episcopal Collegiate Choirs); and

— In the pit, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson.

Tickets are $18-$88 with $99 “sweet seats” that include prime location and a gift.

Call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com/ballet-arkansas-tickets/artist/2560926.

— Eric E. Harrison