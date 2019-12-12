Oklahoma man charged in Arkansas with alleged rape of 7-year-old

An Oklahoma man was arrested Tuesday afternoon stemming from allegations he raped a 7-year-old boy last year in Pearcy.

Aaron Ray Stanley, 21, who lists a Broken Arrow, Okla., was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. and charged with a felony count of rape, punishable by up to life in prison.

Stanley was being held on zero bond and is set to appear Jan. 6 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 21, 2018, the Garland County Sheriff's Department received a report of sexual contact between a 7-year-old boy and a known suspect, identified as Stanley.

On Feb. 1, the boy was interviewed at the Cooper-Anthony Child Mercy Advocacy Center by forensic interviewer Lauren Walker which was observed by sheriff's Investigators Jennifer Tonseth and Lyniya Johnson and advocate Taylor May.

During the interview, the boy stated a known person, identified as Stanley, had performed a sex act on him, according to investigators.

During the investigation, Stanley was contacted and reportedly declined to be interviewed regarding the allegations.

A warrant for his arrest was later issued.