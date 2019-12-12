ON THE GO: Nog-off at museum, gingerbread houses at Capitol

EGGNOG EXTRAVAGANZA

For the 15th year, the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, invites everyone to prepare their taste buds and vote at the Nog-Off, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Competitors including The Root, the Capital Hotel and Loblolly Creamery will whip up their best eggnog for the "friendly competition." In addition, the museum is presenting two exhibits: "In the Garden," drawings, paintings, sculpture, ceramics and interactive installations by Northwest Arkansas artists Danny R.W. Baskin and Lee Byers investigating the processes of birth, death and (re)birth, on display in the Trinity Gallery for Arkansas Artists through March 1, and "O, Christmas Trees!," on display through Feb. 2 in the Cabe foyer, exploring the tradition of the modern Christmas tree. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the reception and the galleries and parking are free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

CHAMBER CHRISTMAS

The Arkansas Chamber Singers and conductor John Erwin perform at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The program for "A Chamber Singer Christmas" includes Robert Shaw-Alice Parker arrangements of seasonal carols; O Magnum Mysterium by Thomas Luis da Vittoria; Jule Styne's "The Christmas Waltz"; and "We Need a Little Christmas" by Jerry Herman. Admission is free. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit AR-ChamberSingers.org.

TINY TRAINS

See an active, miniature world at play, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, as the William F. Laman Public Library's Main Branch, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock, presents its On Track for the Holidays Train Show, featuring displays from Crooked Rails Model Railroad Club and Dad's Train Room. There will be free cookies and hot cocoa and Santa will be on hand for photos at 10 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit lamanlibrary.org.

Red Octopus Theater’s “Top Bucks” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

BAWDY BOBSLEDS

Red Octopus Theater once again takes to the sketch-comedy slopes with Pagans on Bobsleds XXVII: Manger Zone!, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 19-21 at the Public Theatre, 616 Center St. Little Rock. The show, recommended for adults, includes bawdy language, "adult deer situations" and "brief reindeer nudity." Doors open at 7:15. Tickets are $10, $8 for senior citizens, military and students, only at the door. Call (501) 291-3896, email RedOctopusTheater@gmail.com or visit redoctopustheater.com.

GATLINS FOR CHRISTMAS

The Gatlin Brothers -- Larry, Steve and Rudy -- bring their "Country & Christmas" show, to Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

GINGERBREAD JUDGING

Tasty works of art fill the rotunda at the state Capitol, 500 Woodlane St., Little Rock, for Treatment Homes Inc.'s annual Gingerbread Extravaganza, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Following official judging, visitors can cast votes for their favorite houses before the winners are announced, 3:30-4 p.m. There will also be a display of Holiday Coloring Contest winners and Santa Claus makes an appearance, 2:30-3:30. Admission is free. Call (501) 372-5039 or visit treatmenthomes.org.

CHRISTMAS & CANDLELIGHT

The buildings and pathways of Historic Washington State Park, north of Hope, are all decked out for the holidays and ready for the second weekend of Christmas & Candlelight, 1-8 p.m. Saturday. Traditional Victorian decorations set the mood during tours throughout the day. Candlelight tours start at 5 p.m. Williams Tavern Restaurant offers a Christmas buffet meal. Tour tickets are $10, $6 for children 6-12. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

RUNNING SWEATERS RUN

Only the tackiest holiday apparel will do as Little Rock Marathon presents the Ugly Sweater Race, Saturday at the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock. The 5K race starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Elf Dash for children under 10 at 8:30. Costume contest winners will be announced at 8:45 a.m. Registration is $35, $20 for the Elf Dash. Visit uglysweaterrace.com.

KIDS AND CRAFTS

Buy gifts from talented local youngsters and enjoy treats and music Saturday at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The Arkansas Made Black Crafted Junior Edition Holiday Popup Shop includes works by "kidpreneurs" age 5-18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. At the same time, there will be storytime, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and cookies, cocoa and music by the Dunbar Middle School Choir at Cocoa & Carols. Admission to both events is free. Call (501) 683-3593 or visit mosaictemplarscenter.com.

-- Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 12/12/2019