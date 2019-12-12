Pittman discusses scheme druthers

FAYETTEVILLE -- The hires new University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman makes for his offensive and defensive coordinator spots will speak volumes about the types of schemes he plans to implement on both sides of the ball.

Because Pittman is taking over as a head coach from his position as an offensive line coach for the past 25 years rather than as a coordinator, he doesn't have a track record of offensive blueprints to peruse.

But he clearly has a handle on the evolutions that have affected offensive strategies in the past decade.

"What we want is to be versatile," Pittman said at his Monday news conference, the day after taking the Razorbacks' reins. "I love the RPO [run-pass option] game. I like the quarterback read game.

"I like the '11,' which is one tight end [and running back] and three wideouts. I like to throw the flash screens and different things that are in the RPO system."

Pittman's first stint at Arkansas as offensive line coach from 2013-15 saw him play an integral role in recruiting the type of linemen -- such as Dan Skipper, Denver Kirkland, Sebastian Tretola and Frank Ragnow -- who could excel in the pro-style offenses preferred by then-coach Bret Bielema under coordinators Jim Chaney and Dan Enos. The Razorbacks led the SEC in fewest sacks allowed per game in each of Pittman's seasons at Arkansas: 0.67 per game in 2013 to rank third nationally, 1.08 in 2014 (11th) and 1.08 per game in 2015 (9th).

"When I was here at Arkansas the first time we played bully ball," Pittman said. "It worked for us at times and sometimes it didn't.

"It's like football. I think there's a time to bully people. But you better have the guys if you're gonna try to bully somebody. Right now we'll be more of a pin-and-pull, more of the RPO system. Things where you can get angles in blocking and edges as fast as we can, with either reads or pulling linemen to get out there."

Pittman described how offensive line coaches from multiple conferences rejoiced when he landed the Arkansas job on Sunday.

"It's kind of amazing to me that all us old O-line coaches kind of hang together, you know," he said. "So when I got the job I had a bunch of ... texts from guys in the Big 12, guys in the SEC, saying 'Finally! One of us broke through to get a head coaching job!' They were so excited about it."

Pittman spoke a little more generally about his preferred defensive scheme, though he spiced his response with inside-football lingo.

"I like an aggressive defense," Pittman said. "But you know ... I like the fact that when they're in big [personnel], we're in big."

Pittman referenced an odd-man front with the defensive ends playing '41' techniques, or lined up on the inside eye of the offensive tackles, and a nose tackle over the center.

"It's this far from 'Bear,' " he said, holding his fingers a short distance apart while referencing a defense in which the three interior linemen are covered by defenders, with linebackers or hybrid players up on both edges of the line.

"Right now, it's kind of the trend in the SEC for guys to go odd inside shades on the tackles, but the bottom line is you can't double team them," Pittman said. "I like that. The University of Georgia plays that kind of ball.

"Then they talk about wreaking havoc. If you stand still [defensively] in this league, you're going to be in trouble, so you have to have some kind of movement, some type of disguise, some type of late disguise."

Pittman said physical cornerbacks and safeties are necessary to run the style of defense Georgia employs and that he prefers.

"If you can do that, man, you can make it hard on a team, because now your extra runner as a quarterback has a defender responsible for him," he said. "I want to be aggressive. I do want to move."

Pittman has made no decisions on his coordinators, but there are many directions to go.

Among them, SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, a Springdale native; Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson; former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez; New York Jets' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, who is a former Razorback; and others. Rodriguez might be available at a bargain since there are reports he is still owed $1.8 million on the final two years of a three-year contract from Ole Miss.

There are many potential defensive coordinator candidates, including Batesville native Charlie Strong, who was most recently head coach at South Florida; Randy Shannon, a former Arkansas linebackers coach (2013-14) who is at Central Florida; and former Missouri head coach Barry Odom, who is in the running for the Memphis head coaching job.

Other reports suggest Pittman's ties to New York Giants defensive backs coach Everett Withers and ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan could make them candidates.

Withers, who worked on the North Carolina staff as defensive coordinator with Pittman under Butch Davis from 2008-10, served as interim coach for the Tar Heels in 2011. He went on to become head coach at James Madison (2014-15) and Texas State (2016-18).

Ryan is a native Oklahoman like Pittman. He has 12 years of college coaching experience, but none since serving as defensive coordinator at Kansas State in 1999.

