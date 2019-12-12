Andrew Thomas, a protege of University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, was announced as the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy on Wednesday in a vote by the SEC’s head coaches.
Thomas, a 6-5, 320-pound junior from Lithonia, Ga., earned a starting job at right tackle at Georgia as a true freshman for Pittman, his position coach, and became a three-year starter. He is projected as an early pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomas is a standout on a Georgia offensive front that has allowed 0.92 sacks per game, tops in the SEC. The Bulldogs average 189.5 rushing yards per game, which is fifth in the SEC.
Print Headline: Pittman’s protege wins blocking award
