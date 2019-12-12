Points spread

Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee (33) and Tulsa guard Rebecca Lescay fight for a loose ball Wednesday during the No. 21 Razorbacks’ 91-41 victory over the Golden Hurricane at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite a slow offensive start and subpar scoring performances from its top-two scorers, the No. 21 University of Arkansas women's basketball team rolled past Tulsa 91-41 on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks received a game-high 20 points from Alexis Tolefree and limited Tulsa to 28% shooting.

No. 21 Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41 Tulsa^2^14^11^14—^41 Arkansas^14^27^25^25—^91 Tulsa (3-7): Richards 9, Rodriguez 9, Lescay 8, Duerr 6, Brady 3, Elliott 2, Gaulden 2, Hrafnkelsottir 2. Arkansas (9-1): Tolefree 20, Gaulden 14, Barnum 14, Dungee 8, Thomas 6, Daniels 6, Ramirez 5, Davis 5, Hughes 5, Doumbia 4, Spangler 4 3-point FG—Tulsa 0-16, Arkansas 11-32 (Tolefree 6). Assists—Tulsa 9 (Rodriguez 4), Arkansas 16 (Ramirez 4, Gaulden 4, Doumbia 4). Steals—Tulsa 5 (Elliott 2), Arkansas 7 (Tolefree 2). Blocked shots—Tulsa 5 (Brotons 2), Arkansas 4 (Barnum 2). Turnovers—Tulsa 19 (Rodriguez 6), Arkansas 8 (Dungee 3). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled out: None. Officials: Douglas Knight, Eric Brewton, Laura Morris. Attendance: 1,357

The dominating performance occurred even though the Razorbacks struggled early, and their two leading scorers -- Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez -- combined for 13 points, which were 22 points off their season average.

"It felt like we still thought it was a 7 o'clock tipoff," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said of his team's sluggish start for the 6 p.m. tip. "We got off to a slow start, but we leaned on our defensive effort, and we got refocused from there."

Arkansas (9-1) led 14-2 after a quarter and was up by 25 at halftime. The Golden Hurricane didn't eclipse the 30-point mark until midway through the fourth quarter.

"I wanted to get a number of our bench players some minutes with our starters at the end," Neighbors said. "They were excited to be out there."

All 11 players that got into the game scored for the Razorbacks. Erynn Barnum had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while A'Tyanna Gaulden had 14 points.

Tulsa, who is led by former Arkansas coach Matilda Mossman, missed all 16 of its three-pointers and was 7 of 12 at the free-throw line.

Normal Razorback starters Jailyn Mason and Kiara Williams were held out of the contest for precautionary reasons, Neighbors said, while Dungee and Ramirez made only 4 of 19 shots combined.

"They were spreading it around, even though they weren't having great nights shooting," Neighbors said of Dungee and Ramirez. "The thing that impressed me the most was they were the most active kids on the bench cheering for our players at the end."

Arkansas won the rebounding battle 52-35 and forced 19 Golden Hurricane turnovers, while only committing 8 of its own. That comes in under its average of 10.7, which is second best in the NCAA and leads all Power 5 conference teams.

Tolefree's 20 points were one shy of her career-high 21, which she set against Kansas State on Saturday.

The Razorbacks will be back in action at home Sunday to face Northwestern State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Arkansas junior guard Amber Ramirez (23) puts up a shot while being defended by Tulsa’s Kendrian Elliott during the Razorbacks’ victory Wednesday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Arkansas’ A’Tyanna Gaulden (right) looks to shoot the ball while being defended by Tulsa’s Kendrian Elliott on Wednesday during the No. 21 Razorbacks’ victory over the Golden Hurricane in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Sports on 12/12/2019