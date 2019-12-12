Police ID Northwest Arkansas officer who fatally shot robbery suspect

The front yard Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 3609 Briar Creek Avenue in Bentonville. Bentonville Police shot and killed a man late Friday night who was suspected of robbing the Kum & Go convenience store a short distance down Greenhouse Road (to the right of the frame). ( Ben Goff)
Bentonville police identified Joseph Brown as the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Dominick Matt Friday night.
Brown was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, according to a news release from the police department.
Brown shot Matt near Greenhouse Road and Southwest Briar Creek Avenue at 11:23 p.m. Friday after Matt pulled a gun, authorities said.
Police approached Matt because he was a suspect in a robbery at a nearby Kum and Go convenience store minutes earlier, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Matt’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab.
