Police ID Northwest Arkansas officer who fatally shot robbery suspect

Bentonville police identified Joseph Brown as the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Dominick Matt Friday night.

Brown was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, according to a news release from the police department.

Brown shot Matt near Greenhouse Road and Southwest Briar Creek Avenue at 11:23 p.m. Friday after Matt pulled a gun, authorities said.

Police approached Matt because he was a suspect in a robbery at a nearby Kum and Go convenience store minutes earlier, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Matt’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab.