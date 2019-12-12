Presidents Cup Results

Presidents Cup

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Par 71, 7,047 yards

Fourballs

International 4, United States 1

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, United States, def. Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, International, 4 and 3.

Adam Hadwin and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An, International, def. Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan, International, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, United States, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

