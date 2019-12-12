JOHNNY KEY: Students succeed

This week we celebrate the anniversary of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which was signed by President Obama on Dec. 10, 2015. This bipartisan measure reauthorized the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the nation's education law and longstanding commitment to equal opportunity for all students.

ESSA gave Arkansas the opportunity to include stakeholders in the design of the accountability system, and we embraced it. Numerous meetings were held across the state, and the feedback from those meetings made it clear that the one-size-fits-all model of accountability from No Child Left Behind had not worked.

Parents, students, teachers, administrators, business leaders, community leaders, and patrons recommended a greater emphasis on student growth--50 percent of the index score for elementary and middle schools and 35 percent of the index score for high schools. Stakeholders also recommended weighted achievement; therefore, schools are given credit for students that score close, ready, or exceeding on the state assessment. These supporters asked for the Year 5 graduation rate to be included with the Year 4 graduation rate to recognize schools that support students graduating (even when it takes a little longer).

Finally, Arkansans wanted to recognize schools that set high expectations and provide opportunities for students to excel by recognizing student engagement, reading on grade level, science growth and achievement in the school quality and student success (SQSS) indicator. Additional SQSS components, such as the ACT composite score, the ACT Readiness Benchmark, Grade Point Average (GPA), Community Service Learning Credits, On-time Credits, Computer Science Course Credits, and Advanced Placement/International Baccalaureate or Concurrent Credit Courses, incentivize schools to increase access and opportunity for students to participate in courses and experiences that lead to increased college, career and community readiness.

Four years in, how are Arkansas schools faring under the new accountability system? The data are very encouraging. Since 2015 our graduation rate has increased each year and now stands at 89.24 percent. School ratings released in October reflected positive results, with 13 percent fewer schools with F ratings and 11 percent more schools with A ratings. Schools all across the state are embracing the flexibility of ESSA to provide greater access to innovative learning opportunities for students. As these opportunities increase, we are confident that student learning and achievement will increase, and future Arkansas graduates will be well-prepared for success in college, career, and community engagement.

You can read the complete approved Arkansas plan at bit.ly/349iqmQ, or read more concise informational documents that highlight the most important details of the plan at bit.ly/2LKgaMO.

Data on every public school are available to all stakeholders. Please go to My School Info at myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov to learn about your school. Type in the name of your school, and click the green button. Click the name of the school again, and then click on the School Rating tab. These visuals tell you if all students and subgroups of students are receiving an equitable education. Then learn more about your school by going to the Report Card tab and opening the four detailed reports. Please follow the easy steps at bit.ly/2Oso93y to access these school reports. Videos (see Use Case Videos on the bottom of the homepage) are also available on the My School Info website.

As we enter the fifth year under ESSA, I encourage you to learn more about your local schools. First, inspect the data carefully (push all the buttons, you can't break anything), and see if the expectations you have for your school are being met. Then, get involved with your local school to participate in planning for future improvements.

Encourage all of your friends and family to become engaged supporters of excellence in Arkansas public schools. Working together, we will realize our vision of leading the nation in student-focused education.

Johnny Key is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education.

