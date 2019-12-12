Super Quiz: History

Name the famous fortress used as a prison in Paris.

This famous Paris cathedral was damaged in a fire in April.

What was the codename for the Gulf War (1990-1991)?

In which state did the Three Mile Island accident occur?

Germany's 1938 Kristallnacht is known by this phrase in English.

This manifesto stated, "The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains."

The name of the first governing document written by the Plymouth Colony

This World War II battle is also known as the "Ardennes Counteroffensive."