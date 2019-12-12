Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news #Gazette200 Listen iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: History

Today at 1:39 a.m.

  1. Name the famous fortress used as a prison in Paris.

  2. This famous Paris cathedral was damaged in a fire in April.

  3. What was the codename for the Gulf War (1990-1991)?

  4. In which state did the Three Mile Island accident occur?

  5. Germany's 1938 Kristallnacht is known by this phrase in English.

  6. This manifesto stated, "The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains."

  7. The name of the first governing document written by the Plymouth Colony

  8. This World War II battle is also known as the "Ardennes Counteroffensive."

  9. This empire reached its zenith under Suleiman the Magnificent.

ANSWERS

  1. Bastille

  2. Notre-Dame de Paris

  3. Desert Storm

  4. Pennsylvania

  5. Night of Broken Glass

  6. Communist Manifesto

  7. Mayflower Compact

  8. Battle of the Bulge

  9. Ottoman Empire (Turkish Empire)

Weekend on 12/12/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: History

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT