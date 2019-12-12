Teen activist Time Person of Year

Greta Thunberg, not yet 17, has become “a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads,” Time said on its website. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1212speech/. (Time via AP)

MADRID -- Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said she was surprised and honored Wednesday to be named Time's youngest Person of the Year, while adding that others in the global movement she helped inspire deserve to share the accolade.

The 16-year-old Swede has become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Some have welcomed her work, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. Others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.

"For sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 Person of the Year," the media franchise said on its website.

As she left a U.N. climate conference in Madrid, Thunberg said she was "a bit surprised" at the recognition.

"I could never have imagined anything like that happening," she said in a phone interview.

"I'm of course, very grateful for that, very honored," Thunberg said, but added: "It should be everyone in the Fridays for Future movement because what we have done, we have done together."

Thunberg said she hoped the message being pushed by her and other activists -- that governments need to drastically increase their efforts to combat climate change -- is finally getting through.

But she insisted that the media should also pay attention to other activists, particularly indigenous people, whom she said "are hit hardest by the climate and environmental crisis."

Her concern over the slayings of indigenous Brazilians in the Amazon drew a harsh rebuke from the Latin American nation's president Tuesday.

"Greta said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon," Jair Bolsonaro said. "It's impressive that the press is giving space to a brat like that," he added, using the Portuguese word "pirralha."

The teenager has also been a strong advocate of science, regularly citing complex studies about the causes and impacts of climate change.

On Wednesday, Thunberg used her address at the U.N.'s annual climate summit to accuse governments and businesses of misleading the public by holding talks that she said aren't going to stop the world's "climate emergency."

"The real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening, when in fact almost nothing is being done, apart from clever accounting and creative PR," she said.

Thunberg cited scientific reports showing that national pledges to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions aren't enough to meet the ambitious goal set in the 2015 Paris climate accord of keeping temperatures from rising by more than 2.7 Fahrenheit by the end of the century.

"This is not leading, this is misleading," she told officials, adding that "every fraction of a degree matters."

Meanwhile, with less than 72 hours left to reach a deal on key measures in the fight against global warming, major countries at the U.N. meeting on climate change took the floor to stake out their positions -- showing that deep differences remain to be settled.

In a sign of growing frustration over the pace of the talks in Madrid, more than 100 activists led by representatives of indigenous peoples from Latin and North America staged an impromptu protest, blocking the gates of the main plenary hall for a few tense minutes.

Climate negotiators in Madrid also had one eye on Brussels, where the European Union announced a $130 billion plan to help wean EU nations off fossil fuels.

But some observers predicted that the talks could head into overtime, with ministers struggling to agree on rules for a global carbon market and ways to compensate vulnerable countries for disasters caused by global warming.

Scientists say the goals set in the Paris accord will be missed by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions next year.

Information for this article was contributed by Kiley Armstrong, Aritz Parra, Bernat Armangue and Helena Alves of The Associated Press.

