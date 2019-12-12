Today's high school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES
BOYS
Benton Harmony Grove at Cutter-Morning Star
Bigelow at Two Rivers
Cedarville vs. Farmington
Conway Christian at Mayflower
Crowley's Ridge vs. Southland, Mo.
Dermott at Drew Central
Glen Rose at England
Gurdon at Ouachita
Hamburg at Lake Village
Harrisburg at Pocahontas
Heber Springs at South Side Bee Branch
Jonesboro Westside at Ridgefield Christian
Life Way Christian vs. Colcord, Okla.
Lincoln vs. Green Forest
NW Arkansas Classical at The New School
Rector at Maynard
Southwest Christian at Arkansas Christian
St. Paul at Scranton
Union Christian at Fayetteville Christian
Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
Western Yell County at Hector
Woodlawn at Star City
Petit Jean Classic
at Morrilton
Greenbrier at Vilonia
Battle at the Ridge
at Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge vs. McDonald County, Mo.
Clarksville vs. Arkadelphia
Joe T. Robinson vs. Neosho, Mo.
eStem vs. Providence Academy
Arvest Hoopfest
at Rogers
Conway vs. Russellville
Rogers Heritage vs. Webb City, Mo.
Mt. Vernon, Mo. vs. Rogers
Blytheville vs. Fort Smith Southside
Cabot Pre-Holiday Classic
at Cabot
Lonoke vs. Cabot
Beebe vs. Mountain Home
Benton Classic
at Benton
Benton vs. Harrison
Greene County Tech vs. Texarkana, Texas
Jammin' for Jackets
at Little Rock Hall
Little Rock Hall vs. Mills
Baptist Prep vs. Little Rock Fair
Bryant vs. Little Rock McClellan
Little Rock Central vs. Little Rock Parkview
Battle of the Border
at Mammoth Spring
Hillcrest vs. Bakersfield, Mo.
Liberty, Mo. vs. Mammoth Spring
GIRLS
Alma vs. Westmoore, Okla.
Bay vs. Marmaduke
Benton Harmony Grove at Cutter-Morning Star
Bigelow at Two Rivers
Caddo Hills at Kirby
Conway Christian at Mayflower
Deer vs. Western Grove
Dermott at Drew Central
Durant, Okla. vs. Springdale
Elysian Fields, Texas vs. Ashdown
Flippin at Norfork
Gentry vs. Westville, Okla.
Gurdon at Ouachita
Hamburg at Lake Village
Hampton vs. Crossett
Huntsville vs. Bentonville
Manila at Osceola
Pea Ridge at Providence Academy
Pocahontas vs. Valley View
Rector at Maynard
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Southwest Christian at Arkansas Christian
St. Paul at Scranton
Union Christian at Fayetteville Christian
Walnut Ridge vs. Corning
Webb City vs. Bentonville West
Western Yell County at Hector
White Hall vs. McGehee
First National Bank Classic
at Paragould
Greene County Tech vs. Batesville
Nettleton vs. Hoxie
Brookland vs. Central Arkansas Christian
Tournament of Champions
at Fort Smith Northside
Fort Smith Northside vs. Howe, Okla.
Van Buren vs. Classen, Okla.
Fort Smith Southside vs. Bishop Miege, Kan.
Greenwood vs. Muldrow, Okla.
Battle of the Border
at Mammoth Spring
Mammoth Spring vs. Salem
Thayer, Mo. vs. Hillcrest
Petit Jean Classic
at Morrilton
Russellville vs. Warren
Maumelle Charter vs. Maumelle
Benton Classic
at Benton
Pine Bluff vs. Harrison
Benton vs. Watson Chapel
Cabot Pre-Holiday Classic
at Cabot
Mount St. Mary vs. Lonoke
Mountain Home vs. Little Rock McClellan
Sports on 12/12/2019
Print Headline: Today's high school basketball schedule