YouTube announces tougher measures on harassment in videos

Video streaming company YouTube says it will now take down videos that lob insults at people based on race, gender expression or sexual orientation. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facing long-standing criticism that they had not done enough to protect people from harassment, YouTube executives announced Wednesday that the video service would start policing material that insulted or demeaned others because of their race, gender or sexual orientation.

The policy applies to videos and comments directed at anyone, including public officials, private individuals and YouTube creators.

Enforcement will roll out over the coming weeks and months, the company said. Thousands of so-called raters eventually hired by YouTube will screen flagged videos for prohibited content. YouTube said it had put together guidelines for weighing the context of the videos and comments to properly identify harassment.

The new policy is one of a number of adjustments that YouTube has made over the past few years in an attempt to make the site less toxic. The company has introduced a range of policies restricting hate speech, extremist content and the exploitation of children.

YouTube's handling of harassment came under scrutiny in June when the company said a prominent right-wing personality who used homophobic slurs and racist language to harass a journalist in videos on the site did not violate its policies.

But YouTube eventually decided that the conservative commentator, Steven Crowder, who has more than 4 million subscribers on the service, had broken its rules by using slurs about the Cuban-American ethnicity and sexual orientation of Carlos Maza, a video journalist. Crowder said he had not intended the comments to offend anybody.

YouTube investigated Crowder's videos but ultimately decided they didn't violate its policies, which explicitly forbid hate speech, stereotypes that promote hatred and content that "is deliberately posted in order to humiliate someone." Because Crowder's insults about Maza were just a small part of videos about other things, they were fair game, the platform said.

"It seems to me to be a clear violation of that policy," Maza told The Post at the time. "I understand that speech always involves gray areas, but that it's hard to enforce hate speech policies should not distract from the fact that it's sometimes extremely clear-cut. And this seems to be one of those cases."

YouTube changed course the following day and moved to demonetize Crowder's videos by not allowing him to run ads on them. The company declined to explain its decision. He is still not allowed to participate in that money-sharing program, the company said.

YouTube confirmed Wednesday that Crowder's videos about Maza now violate its new policies and will be removed.

YouTube is expanding a tool that lets creators review comments before they appear beneath their videos. It's already been turned on by default for many bigger channels and will be available for "most" by the end of the year, though creators can opt out if they choose. The company said it expects this to lead to an uptick in comments being removed; it said it took down more than 16 million in the third quarter of 2019.

YouTube started a review of its harassment policy in April, and the incident involving Maza and Crowder informed some of the rule changes, the company's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, said.

Enforcing the policy will be challenging, Mohan said. YouTube does not want to stifle debate, disagreement or legitimate criticism of public officials, he said, but it wants to draw the line at harassment.

"There's a lot of nuance and context that's important here, but it is really something we want to get right on our platform," Mohan said in an interview before the announcement. "We don't want this to be a place where individuals are harassed. We want to take a clear line about that."

Mohan said that YouTube wanted to protect free speech, but that unchecked harassment could curtail discussion if people were too intimidated to speak.

YouTube said the new policy expanded its definition of harassment -- which has covered making explicit threats, inciting people to harass someone else and revealing confidential personal information -- to include implied or veiled threats.

If YouTube finds a pattern over multiple videos or comments, channels that "repeatedly brush up against our harassment policy" could be punished even if no individual video violates its policy.

Information for this article was contributed by Daisuke Wakabayashi of The New York Times, by Rachel Lerman of The Associated Press and by Taylor Telford of The Washington Post.

Business on 12/12/2019