Arkansas authorities offer reward in homicide investigation

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of an Altheimer man.

Leslie Bradley, 56, was found dead Dec. 4 in his home in the 600 block of West Third Street, according to a news release. Authorities responded after he did not show up for work and friends reported not seeing him for a few days.

Bradley was found with “multiple injuries,” according to the news release, though the specific cause of death hasn't been released.

Authorities said anyone with information in the case may remain anonymous.