ARVEST HOOPFEST Rogers Heritage runs past Webb City

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage may be known for a more patient style offensively, but the War Eagles picked up the pace and ran past Webb City, Mo., 67-36, in the opening night of the Arvest Hoopfest.

The guard trio of Micah Hill, Logan Clines and Logan Glenn combined for 52 points, many coming off Webb City turnovers, which turned into fast-break layups on the other end on Thursday night in King Arena.

Arvest Hoopfest At King Arena, Rogers High Thursday’s Scores Russellville 69, Conway 57 Blytheville 63, Fort Smith Southside 27 Rogers Heritage 67, Webb City, Mo. 36 Rogers High 74, Mt. Vernon, Mo. 43 Today’s Games Fort Smith Southside vs. Mt. Vernon, Mo., 4 p.m Webb City, Mo. vs. Conway, 5:30 p.m. Russellville vs. Rogers Heritage, 7 p.m. Rogers High vs. Blytheville, 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Mt. Vernon, Mo. vs. Blytheville, 1 p.m. Conway vs. Rogers Heritage, 2:30 p.m. Webb City, Mo. vs. Russellville, 4 p.m. Fort Smith Southside vs. Rogers High, 5:30 p.m.

ROGERS HERITAGE 67, WEBB CITY, Mo. 36 Heritage^22^21^16^8^—^67 Webb City^11^14^4^7^—^36 Rogers Heritage (4-0): Hill 21, Clines 17, Glenn 14, Kimball 8, Sampson 5, Torres 2. Webb City (1-1): Clinton 6, Garrard 5, Kabala 5, Turner 4, Howard 4, Vaden 4, Smith 4, Rogers 4.

Heritage coach Tom Olsen said his team is just better attacking a team that's going to apply tough pressure, and that's what the War Eagles did.

"Webb City tonight was gonna pressure, and you just get to know your kids -- we're just better at going at them rather than try to manipulate and back the ball out and maybe play like the Heritage War Eagles have done in the past," Olsen said.

"We feel like we have some kids that are pretty proficient shooting three-point shots, and if they get open, we're gonna go for it."

Hill, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, led Heritage (4-0) with a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. He had 17 of those points in the first half as the War Eagles jumped to a 43-25 halftime lead, forcing 14 of Webb City's 22 turnovers.

Clines chipped in 17 and Glenn 14 as Heritage's lead ballooned to 30 after three quarters invoking the running clock in the fourth quarter.

Olsen pointed to Heritage's game against Harrison three weeks ago when it took a big lead and throttled back only to see the lead disappear. The War Eagles had to hold on late for a 57-53 win.

"We just felt it's in our best interest to play faster," Olsen said. "That being said, I know there are times we're going to have to be more of a possession team.

"I wished we could slow down just a little bit to take care of the ball a little better. But we had 43 points in the first half, and we held them to 11 points and forced 22 turnovers. We're kinda shaped that way to get out in transition."

Gary Clinton led the Cardinals (1-1) with six points.

Rogers High 74, Mt. Vernon, Mo. 43

Elliot Paschal scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to lead the Mounties to the easy win.

Rogers (5-0) led 39-23 at halftime as Paschal hit four 3-pointers. Drew Miller added 15 points and Derek Hobbs 14 for the Mounties.

Cale Miller led Mt. Vernon (2-1) with 23 points.

Russellville 69, Conway 57

The Cyclones pulled away in the second half to claim the victory.

Russellville (5-2) led 27-26 at halftime but led by 10 after three quarters. Jackson Shafer and Taelon Peter led four Cyclones in double figures with 16 points each. Trey Allen added 15 and Donyae May 12.

Xavier Robinson and Trey Tull led Conway (1-1) with 12 points each, while Caleb London added 11.

Blytheville 63, Fort Smith Southside 27

The Chickasaws led 23-6 after one quarter and rolled to the easy win.

Tedrick Washington, a 6-3 junior, poured in a game-high 22 points, while 6-5 Deveon Smith added 12 for Blytheville (7-1).

Mykale Franks led Southside (2-5) with 10.

Preps Sports on 12/13/2019