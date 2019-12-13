Blackhawks roll in tourney opener

PEA RIDGE -- Noah Peterson knocked down four 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a game-high 26 points to help Pea Ridge win its opening game of the annual Battle at the Ridge tournament Thursday night.

Peterson helped the Blackhawks get off to a fast start, and the host team rolled from there for a 67-36 win against McDonald County, Mo., to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. Pea Ridge will take on Arkadelphia, a 68-52 winner against Clarksville, at 7 p.m. today.

McDonald County^11^3^15^7^—^36 Pea Ridge^14^18^22^13^—^67 McDonald County (1-1): Harmon 9, Smith 9, Martin 9, Adamson 6, McAlister 3. Pea Ridge (5-1): Peterson 26, Wales 19, Stewart 6, Whatley 5, Andrus 3, Rains 2, Harris 4, Edwards 2, Tillman 2.

"Noah can really shoot it," Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd said. "He's been a scorer his entire life; he's just been kind of waiting for his time to shine. He was a spark for us off the bench last year, and now it's just kind of his moment."

Peterson finished the night with five 3-pointers in three quarters as Loyd cleared his bench in the final quarter with the Blackhawks comfortably ahead.

Blackhawks' post Wes Wales helped his team get off to a fast start, scoring 6 of his 19 points in the first quarter on layups against the McDonald County defense. The Mustangs (1-1) were able to tie the score at 11-11 in the first quarter on Cade Smith's offensive putback, but Brandon Whatley hit a 3-pointer for Pea Ridge for a 14-11 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Blackhawks dominated the second quarter, outscoring McDonald County 18-3. Wales hit a 3-pointer for a 23-14 lead with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the half, and Pea Ridge was off to the races. Wales scored 9 points in the quarter, and Peterson added 7 to help the Blackhawks to a 32-14 halftime lead. In two quarters Pea Ridge held the Mustangs to under 10 points.

"I'm really proud of our defensive effort," Loyd said. "That team scored 93 points in their last game. We were trying to slow the pace, and I thought we did other than a few mistakes here and there. I thought we played really well as a team defensively."

The Mustangs hit a 3-pointer to open the second half that cut the deficit to 32-17, but the Blackhawks answered with a Peterson 3-pointer and seized control of the game. Peterson hit four from deep in the quarter, then hit three straight free throws when he was fouled at the end of the quarter attempting a 3-pointer. His free throws gave the Blackhawks a 54-29 lead after three quarters.

The Blackhawks lost starting point guard Hunter Rains when he picked up two fouls in the first quarter, but the bench played a huge role, said Loyd.

"Our other guards did a great job coming off the bench," Loyd said. "We've only had most of these bench guys for about a week and a-half from football. This tournament has been really good for us and the tournament last week for getting the football guys in shape, and I think they are just going to keep getting better."

