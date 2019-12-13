Body found in grassy area near I-40 in central Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a man found lying in a grassy area near Interstate 40 on Thursday afternoon, a news release said.

A property owner was walking along a fence line near the 137-mile marker of I-40 around Mayflower about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and found the body, the release said. The property owner called police, who asked state troopers to investigate. Mayflower is about 20 miles north of Little Rock.

The body was not immediately identified and was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death, the release said.

Mayflower police officers had stopped a truck late Wednesday in the area of where the body was found. The truck had been stolen from the Ozark area, and the driver got out and ran from officers, the release said. Officers arrested a passenger in the truck, but did not find the driver.

Whether the body found Thursday was the driver of the stolen truck was not immediately known.

Metro on 12/13/2019