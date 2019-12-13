Crash into tree off I-30 fatal to driver

A driver died when his car veered off Interstate 30 and struck a tree Wednesday in Saline County, according to state police.

The man's identity hasn't been released because his next of kin has not been notified, Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn said.

The man was driving a Volvo 240 west on I-30 around 12:10 p.m. when the car veered off to the south about 4 miles west of U.S. 70, according to a state police crash summary. The Volvo then struck a tree.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

