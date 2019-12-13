Critics' picks for 2019 SEFCA awards

We voted. Early.

Somebody said Dec. 8 was the earliest deadline ever for the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) critics' poll. I've been a member for 20 years and seem to remember at least one other time when we voted on the first weekend of the month. There is always a contingent that favors early voting, with the thinking being that the SEFCA results might draw more attention if they are released before anyone else's.

My preference is that we should wait as late as possible to give our members more time to see more movies. When I was president of the organization, I hoped they'd use the extra time to dive deeper into foreign and independent releases. But I don't think it matters that much; there's a point where cramming starts to yield diminishing returns.

Despite the early voting, I feel pretty good about my ballot in this year's poll. I didn't see Cats or the latest Star Wars episode, but I think I'm up to speed on the year in cinema. You always miss something, you always go down rabbit holes. While I recognize the utility of these polls as marketing devices, there's no need for anyone to take them all that seriously. (I don't think anyone does, either.) The Top 10 that I turned in with my ballot will change before the end of the month when I write an annual piece on the year in film.

And, while I'm not always copacetic with the group decision, this year's results align pretty well with my preferences. SEFCA voted Bong Joon-ho's Parasite the year's best picture, and I agree with that, at least for the moment.

Here are the results of the poll, and the ballots I and my wife, Karen -- the founder of this section and also a SEFCA member -- filled out. There are two other Arkansas-based critics in SEFCA, Noel Murray and Philip Vandy Price, both of whom I'll ask for Top 10 lists in a couple of weeks.

SEFCA'S TOP 10 FILMS

of 2019

Parasite The Irishman Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Marriage Story 1917 Jojo Rabbit Little Women The Farewell Uncut Gems Ford v Ferrari

My ballot: 1. Parasite 2. Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood 3. Marriage Story 4. The Irishman 5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire 6. Uncut Gems 7. The Souvenir 8. The Farewell 9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco 10. Toy Story 4

Karen's ballot: 1. Parasite 2. The Irishman 3. Little Women 4. Marriage Story 5. Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 6. The Farewell 7. Jojo Rabbit 8. Knives Out 9. 1917 10. Ford v. Ferrari

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Runner-Up: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

My ballot: 1. Joaquin Phoenix, Joker 2. Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems 3. Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Karen's ballot: 1. Matt Damon, Ford v. Ferrari 2. Robert De Niro, The Irishman 3. Adam Driver, Marriage Story

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Runner-Up: Lupita Nyong'o, Us

My ballot: 1. Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story 2. Awkwafina, The Farewell 3. Julianne Moore, Gloria Bell

Karen's ballot: 1. Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story 2. Saoirse Ronan, Little Women 3. Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Runner-Up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

My ballot: 1. Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 2. Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit 3. Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Karen's ballot: 1. Joe Pesci, The Irishman 2. Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 3. Timothee Chalamet, Little Women

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Runner-Up: Florence Pugh, Little Women

My ballot: 1. Laura Dern, Marriage Story 2. Margot Robie, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 3. Florence Pugh, Little Women

Karen's ballot: 1. Annette Bening, The Report 2. Laura Dern, Marriage Story 3. Emma Watson, Little Women

BEST ENSEMBLE

Knives Out

Runner-Up: The Irishman

My ballot: 1. Parasite 2. Little Women 3. The Irishman

Karen's ballot: 1. Parasite 2. Downton Abbey 3. Little Women

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Runner-Up: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

My ballot: 1. Bong Joon Ho, Parasite 2. Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 3. Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Karen's ballot: 1. Martin Scorsese, The Irishman 2. Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story 3. Greta Gerwig, Little Women

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite

Runner-Up: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

My ballot: 1. Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 2. Pedro Almodovar, Pain & Glory 3. Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite

Karen's ballot: 1. Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite 2. Lulu Wang, The Farewell 3. Rian Johnson, Knives Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Runner-Up: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

My ballot: 1. Greta Gerwig, Little Women 2. Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit 3. Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Karen's ballot: 1. Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey 2. Greta Gerwig, Little Women 3. Micah Fitzrman-Blue and Noah Harpster, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

Runner-Up: American Factory

My ballot: 1. Apollo 11 2. Maiden 3. David Crosby: Remember My Name (I completely forgot about the sensational Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound which I would have put first had I remembered I saw it this year.)

Karen's ballot: 1. Maiden 2. One Child Nation 3. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

Runner-Up: Pain and Glory

My ballot: 1. Parasite 2. Pain and Glory 3. Les Miserables

Karen's ballot: 1. Parasite 2. The Farewell 3. Pain and Glory

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Toy Story 4

Runner-Up: I Lost My Body

My ballot: 1. Toy Story 4 2. I Lost My Body 3. Weathering With You

Karen's ballot: 1. Toy Story 4 2. Funan 3. Children of the Sea

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, 1917

Runner-Up: Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

My ballot: 1. Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman 2. Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari 3. Hong Kyung-pyo, Parasite

Karen's ballot: 1. Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood 2. Phedon Papamichael, Ford v. Ferrari 3. Mihai Malaimare Jr., Jojo Rabbit

THE GENE WYATT AWARD FOR FILM THAT BEST EVOKES THE SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Runner-Up: Just Mercy

My ballot: 1. Flannery 2. Burning Cane 3. Light of Light

Karen's ballot: 1. Flannery

Email:

pmartin@arkansasonline.com

www.blooddirtangels.com

An underemployed family of grifters (from left, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang, Woo-sik Choi, and So-dam Park) latches onto an upper-middle-class family that inhabits an architectural marvel of a house in South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which the Southeastern Film Critics Association recently voted the year’s best film.

Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver) are an arty couple going through an unexpectedly ugly divorce in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which is now streaming on Netflix.

MovieStyle on 12/13/2019