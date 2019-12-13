DANA D. KELLEY: Cultural clarion call

In the field of medicine, treating only a symptom can result in catastrophic results. Symptoms themselves are indicators of underlying causes or conditions of disease. Failure to recognize and treat the problem behind the symptom can be fatal.

This fundamental challenge and risk applies to our democratic society as well.

Many of the problems we identify and argue about remedying are not root causes, but symptoms. They are outward expressions of our internal general culture and its alterations, evolution and mutations over time. When cultural changes bring about problematic or destructive behavioral changes, it's difficult to curb the behaviors without confronting the culture.

Yet in these most passionate of partisan times, national conversations about our most common social ills tend to focus solely on symptoms as demonstrated by statistics. Discussions at the top about underlying cultural causes are tepid at best.

The various "rates" can be and are informative, particularly in tracking trends and measuring improvements. But because of their symptomatic focus, which notoriously oversimplifies complex factors and ramifications, they can become distractions.

In social issue after social issue, headlines and soundbites have become substitutes for reasoned analysis and logic. The former make for better political campaigns, but the latter are essential for effective solutions.

More importantly, if we fail to understand and acknowledge an underlying cultural mainspring behind a social malady, it's impossible to know whence the solution must come.

Our reflexive instincts these days are to turn to government first for help, but government's ability to aid is always limited. Our freedoms include the liberty to engage in all kinds of non-criminal but socially irresponsible behaviors. And even where government tries to help, if its remedy only targets a symptom, it can wind up not helping anyway.

Crime is a prime example, specifically violent crime, and even more specifically, gun-crime violence.

There are entirely too many shootings in what should be a state of advanced civilization here in America. The soundbite solution is to get rid of guns. After all, if criminals can't obtain guns they can't shoot people, right?

The wrong thinking about firearm violence begins with the terminology used to categorize it, which is a result of the statistical way such offenses are reported, which starts with a narrowly limited narrative about what happened rather than why it happened. A police report describes the actions and activities of an event involving an armed criminal perpetrator. The eventual prosecution of that crime will use evidence to prove its occurrence and convict and punish the culpable individual.

That process and its accompanying facts will be reported. But the news story is nowhere near a complete case study of the crime's true genesis--of how and why that single citizen's heart was hardened and respect for sacred things was lost.

The reality is this: Firearm violence isn't a problem of gun possession, it's a problem of a cultural deficiency that devalues human life. The conscious, willful decision to point a gun at someone and pull the trigger ought to be repulsive to every intrinsic moral principle inside a person's psyche.

If it isn't, that fact has nothing to do with the gun in a person's hand, and everything to do with the morality in their mind. But instead of potentially productive conversations--from leaders in either political party--that start with admitting cultural crises, all we get is polarizing gun control versus Second Amendment arguments.

The FBI Uniform Crime Report doesn't tell us how many gun criminals came from broken homes, or were themselves victims of childhood violence or abuse. But where independent research has sought to study offenders, the strength of correlation between families abandoned by fathers and the likelihood of violence is staggering.

The intractable trouble is this: Politicians can pass gun laws. They can't legislate broken-family restoration. The lesson we're not learning is that if the root cause of a problem is something government can't solve, it's counterproductive to prod government to only treat the symptom.

We face a number of cultural crises that get a disproportionately low share of national attention, and yet factor significantly into a number of symptomatic statistics.

First on that list is a family situation that has a cascading effect across several social indicators: poor single-parent households.

By human nature, historical precept and plain common sense, the social structure of bringing a child into a traditional marital family structure is superior to having a baby out of wedlock.

In any segment or grouping of society where the significantly inferior choice is the one most often made, from that day forward life will be a more uphill battle both for the child and the broken family.

That is not a condemnation of single mothers--quite the contrary, as they often overachieve at the hardest job in the world--but of a cultural shift that no longer stresses fidelity and preference to a proven family formula. It's a recognition that culture is a far more binding force for good than legislation ever can be.

From suicide to opioid abuse to divorce to illegitimate birth to crime to illiteracy, symptomatic solutions will never solve the problem--and often worsen it.

