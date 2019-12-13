Details, video released in fatal Fayetteville officer shooting

The Washington County sheriff's office on Friday released video of the shootings that led to the deaths of Officer Stephen Carr and his accused assailant, London Phillips. ( Washington County sheriff's office )

FAYETTEVILLE -- Officer Stephen Carr was shot 10 times in the head, preliminary findings from the state medical examiner show. Any of those shots would have been fatal.

The Washington County sheriff's office on Friday released video of the shootings that led to the deaths of Carr and his accused assailant.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says the agency will release five videos. The fatal shooting of Carr, 27, took place at 9:42 p.m. Saturday.

"We have hesitated to release the attached video of what transpired that night due to the heinous and shocking nature of this crime, but in an effort to keep the public informed of exactly what happened that night, we are releasing video of the incident along with the results of the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's preliminary findings," the post states.

The video was shared with Carr's family before being released to the public, according to the sheriff's office, which has taken lead in the investigation.

[VIDEOS: Surveillance footage of fatal officer shooting » https://www.arkansasonline.com/1214videos/]

The accused shooter, London Phillips, 35, was "interested in anti-law enforcement groups," per a preliminary investigation of Phillips' social media accounts, according to the sheriff's office.

Cpl. Seay Floyd, Officer Natalie Eucce and Sgt. James Jennings searched for Phillips quickly after the shooting and found him in an alley between the police station and federal court building.

Phillips was shot six times, according to the sheriff's office. Floyd and Eucce and are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Jennings didn't fire his weapon, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville police.

Phillips used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot Carr, according to the post. Phillips legally purchased the gun in 2017. He had a full box of ammunition with 50 rounds and another box with 32 rounds.

Phillips fired 16 rounds and reloaded the weapon with another full magazine with 17 rounds, the post states.

"No further information regarding the autopsies will be released until the full, official autopsy results have been received," the post states.

The first video shows Phillips walking east down the sidewalk in front of City Hall just before the shooting.

The second video shows the back parking lot of the police station. Carr is sitting in the front driver seat of his patrol vehicle facing the building. Phillips is seen walking south on Block Avenue, crossing in front of a car that had just parked, and continuing west into the alley behind the station. He approaches Carr’s patrol vehicle from behind.

A person who is shown walking into the alley after Carr was shot is an off-duty Fayetteville police officer.

Floyd is seen leaving the station’s northwest door.