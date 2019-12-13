Fayetteville officer remembered for heart, humor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Stephen Carr wouldn't want all the commotion.

David Layman knew Carr as an offensive lineman pushing defenses with his nearly 300-pound frame for the football team at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. Carr only played a few years before an injury sidelined him, but the two were roommates for the duration of their college experience. They and friend John Colliver were inseparable.

Memorial donations To donate to the Stephen Carr memorial fund, go to bit.ly/fayofficer Donations also may be made to Fayetteville FOP Lodge 10, P.O. Box 225, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701. Indicate the donation is for the Carr memorial. Memorial contributions also may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Layman recalled times with Carr while Colliver stood at his side during their friend's funeral held Thursday at the University of Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena.

"He was funny. He was smiling and laughing all the time. Any time he got a chance to pull a joke on you, he was going to jump on it," Layman said. "He was just so much fun to be around."

Carr, 27, became a Fayetteville police officer in 2017. He was killed late Saturday when a gunman approached the parking lot behind the police station, firing multiple rounds while Carr sat in his patrol vehicle.

Carr wouldn't ask for the recognition following in the days since his death, Layman said. Carr would understand it, and appreciate it, but wouldn't want it, Layman said.

"I'm going to keep my head up. I'm going to stand tall," Layman said. "I'm going to put a smile on my face each and every day, and make a conscious decision that it's going to be a good day. That's what he would want."

Thousands of people, sitting in the stands spanning the basketball court from end to end on one side, paid their respects to Carr at his funeral. The service was open to the public. Law enforcement agencies from all over Arkansas and as far away as New York and Chicago sat in attendance and took part in the 12-mile-long procession from Nelson Berna Funeral Home to the arena.

People lined the streets along the processional route. Many held American flags or signs and gave salutes as police vehicles passed. Others held back tears.

Carson Jordan and Charlie Baker, both 18 and students at Fayetteville High School, stood with some friends at the corner of Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Baker said he couldn't believe from how far some of the agencies came to honor a Fayetteville officer.

"I'm still kind of processing it, I guess," he said. "You always think all that stuff you see on the news, and you're like that'll never happen in my town."

Jordan said he was near the downtown square at a friend's house when the shooting occurred. He saw all the emergency vehicles heading toward the station.

"We're really fortunate to have the police officers we do in Fayetteville," Jordan said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge addressed the crowd at Carr's funeral. Hutchinson said he welcomed Carr to the force at his graduation from the academy.

Carr fulfilled his duties with integrity, professionalism and a genuine love of people, Hutchinson said.

"The state of Arkansas could not be more grateful for his service," he said. "All Arkansans grieve with Stephen's family for the loss we all feel."

Photographs shown on the screen hanging above the arena showed Carr's lighthearted nature. He laughed with children while on duty. He chilled in the back yard with his family. He kissed his girlfriend in a sunlit photo, their silhouettes visible above water.

"Stephen's life made a difference," Hutchinson said. "He made everyone around him better, more joyful and stronger. We were blessed to have him for a time."

The suspected shooter, London Phillips, 35, also died at the scene. Officers briefly chased Phillips into a nearby alley after hearing gunfire. Two officers, Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce, fired at Phillips, who had a 9mm pistol and two boxes of ammunition. Floyd and Eucce are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, per departmental policy.

"Though the evil act committed against this good man was sudden, God ensured justice was swift," Rutledge said.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds has been hearing stories of his fallen officer. In one, Carr took off his socks to give to a person experiencing homelessness on Dickson Street. In another, a mother told Reynolds that Carr encouraged her daughter, a frequent runaway, to stay in high school and graduate.

Reynolds said he heard rumors Carr had a $12,000 tattoo. He asked to see it one time. Carr pulled up his sleeve, knowing visible tattoos are against policy. Reynolds described a beautiful, elaborate depiction of an angel over a grave, a tribute to Carr's late mother, Tonya.

Carr used the opportunity to ask Reynolds to rethink the department's policy on tattoos.

"He just gave me that goofy laugh," Reynolds said.

Carr's uncle, Brian Carr, provided a little relief to the sorrow. He told stories of his nephew's fondness for cooking. Never put a burger on a gas grill, Stephen Carr always said.

Stephen Carr also loved hearing the story about how his father, Paul Carr, himself a retired Houston police officer, once tried a new wrestling move on his brother, Brian, when they were younger. Brian Carr said he ended up flying through the air, landing face down in the grass with his body twisted like a pretzel.

Stephen Carr would later grow up and put the same move on his uncle, Carr said.

"This book had two chapters," he said. "Neither one of them ended well for me."

Stephen Carr was all about competition and having fun. Brian Carr said his nephew was full of life.

"He was just the best kid I've ever known," Carr said.

Law enforcement officers from New York place patches from their departments Thursday on a memorial during the funeral for officer Stephen Carr of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Motorcycles and vehicles from law enforcement agencies across Arkansas and as far away as New York and Chicago escort the casket of slain Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr to his funeral Thursday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Thousands of people attended the service.

