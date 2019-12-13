Freshman's shot advances Mills

Mills opened up the Jammin' for Jackets Tournament the same way it closed it out in 2018 -- with a close victory over a bitter rival.

Freshman guard Q.J. King hit a go-ahead three-pointer with six seconds left as the Comets held on to beat Little Rock Hall 58-56 in the opening round Thursday at George Cirks Arena.

Junior forward Jakari Livingston scored a team-high 20 points while King finished with 13 points for the two-time defending tournament champions, who beat Little Rock Parkview 60-57 in last year's final and have won their past seven games on Hall's home floor dating back to 2017.

Mills (7-1), which will play Baptist Prep today at 7 p.m. in the semifinals, established an 11-point lead in the second half before finding itself trailing 55-52 with 1:28 left. Senior guard Caleb Allen knocked down a three-pointer with 1:06 remaining to tie it at 55-55, and Hall failed to score on the following trip. Mills milked the clock before King buried his 22-footer.

The Warriors raced down the floor and had a chance to tie it again when senior guard Ja'Core Williams was fouled on a three-point attempt with one second left. He missed the first two free throws and made the third one, but Mills inbounded the ball to seal the victory.

"He's been growing leaps and bounds since he got out of football, and he's not afraid of the moment," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said of King. "[Hall] did a good job of locking down Allen the entire game, so we had to have some guys step up. Jakari had a big second half, and Q.J. had some big moments, even before that last shot.

"He made some freshman mistakes, too, but Q.J. isn't afraid because that last shot wasn't even drawn up for him."

Senior guard R.J. Mayo scored 15 points, junior forward Brock Wesley ended with 14 points and Williams had 13 points for Hall (0-3), which hadn't played a game since dropping a 48-37 decision to Port Allen, La., on Nov. 29.

The Warriors missed 13 of their first 15 shots and were forced to lean on their defense to stay close in the first half, but Hall Coach Jon Coleman was happy with the way his team battled.

"I was proud of the effort," he said. "The guys played hard and represented well considering this is basically a brand-new team. We made a lot of mistakes, and we're going to have to clean that up.

"But like I told them, with the way they played, they erased any thoughts I may have had as it pertained to us being down this year."

Mills took a 33-27 cushion into halftime and got going quickly in the second half.

A three-pointer from King and a basket inside from senior guard Diogo Tognozzi gave the Comets a 38-27 lead. Mills eventually led 40-29, but Hall slowly crept back in it.

The Warriors outscored their counterparts 21-8 over a six-minute span, and grabbed a 50-48 lead on a layup from Williams. Hall remained ahead until Allen and King delivered crushing three-pointers late to put Mills over the top.

Hall, which shot 15 of 44 from the floor, will take on Little Rock Fair today at 4 p.m. in the consolation round. Mills finished the game shooting 19 of 37. Each team turned the ball over 21 times.

BAPTIST PREP 59,

LITTLE ROCK FAIR 54

Senior forward Brooks Spoon's layup with 55.9 seconds left gave Baptist Prep (3-4) a lead it wouldn't give up in its victory over Little Rock Fair.

Junior guard Hudson Likens scored a game-high 27 points for the Eagles, who trailed 30-18 at halftime and 45-36 with less than five minutes to go before scoring 23 of the game's final 32 points. Spoon added 15 points for the Eagles, who shot 17 of 32 from the floor.

Junior forward Nolan Young had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Fair (4-2). Senior guard James Lawrence also had 15 points for the War Eagles.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 53, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 52

A shot by Little Rock Central junior guard Corey Camper rolled off the side of the rim at the buzzer, allowing Little Rock Parkview to advance to today's semifinals.

Senior forward Ryan Gordon scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half for Parkview (3-3). Senior guard Keighland Young, whose steal and bucket with 3:22 left in the game gave the Patriots the lead for good, had 10 points.

Camper had a team-high 17 points for Central (2-2), which led 36-32 at halftime. Senior guard Karter Allen chipped in with 13 points.

BRYANT 71,

LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 41

Bryant shot 13 of 22 from the floor in the second half and had four players score at least 12 points in a victory over McClellan.

Sophomore guard Khasen Robinson scored 16 points, and senior guard Treylon Payne had 15 points for Bryant (5-1), which led 34-25 at halftime and held the Lions to just 5-of-20 shooting over the final 16 minutes. Junior guards Aiden Adams and Camren Hunter each chipped in with 12 points for the Hornets.

Bryant will play Little Rock Parkview today in the semifinals.

Senior forward Traevon Darrough scored 20 points, and senior guard Eric Woods added 11 for McClellan (1-4).

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Mills forward Darion Dixon (20) takes a shot over a Little Rock Hall defender Thursday during the Comets’ 58-56 victory over the Warriors in the opening round of the Jammin’ for Jackets Tournament at Cirks Arena. More photos are available at arkansasonline. com/1213millhallbb.

Sports on 12/13/2019