Hair studio earns Pitch 'N Pint top prize

MaryJane & Co. of Little Rock won $5,000 in a competitive business pitch that involved 15 Arkansas entrepreneurs. The top prize was awarded by the Little Rock Venture Center as part of its annual Pitch 'N Pint event.

MaryJane & Co. provides wigs and hair-extension products to brides, fashion designers, models and patients undergoing chemotherapy.

A panel of business leaders selected the winner after hearing 60-second pitches from the entrepreneurs. All 15 pitch participants were Arkansas companies that have been operating for five years or less and have annual recurring revenue of at least $25,000.

The crowd-favorite award and $1,000 was presented to A.M. Solutions, a Benton provider of support services for the property preservation industry.

Business on 12/13/2019