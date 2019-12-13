Home Movies

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,

directed by Quentin Tarantino

(R, 2 hours, 41 minutes)

There are plenty of moviegoers who aren't fans of Quentin Tarantino. This might be the time to suspend that opinion and give the director another chance; it's not the film many expect it to be.

Set in a seven-month period of 1969 in Southern California, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood concerns actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former star on a big TV western, and his stuntman and pal Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Those careers are disintegrating, a situation that Rick rages against and hell-raiser Cliff handles with zesty indifference to how his behavior affects others.

The two of them, with too much time on their hands and a propensity to drink too much, head out every night to argue with fellow bar patrons while Rick complains bitterly about the direction life is taking him.

Not much else happens except that Rick's neighbors include up-and-coming actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and her husband, director Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha), whose eventual involvement with Charles Manson's cult family of hippie dropouts is an ever-increasing plot point.

Along with culture clashes, there are lots of period pop-culture references, muscle-car appearances, way too much smoking and booze, cameos by big-face stars, and long, witty exchanges of dialogue that don't exactly fit the narrative but add mightily to the film's entertainment level.

Who Let the Dogs Out (not rated, 1 hour, 10 minutes) A stylish, dizzying documentary that concerns fan Ben Sisto's eight-year effort to chronicle the origins and effects of the catchy song by Baha Men from 2000. Included are deep dives (via pre-internet sources such as mixtapes, homemade CDs and floppy discs) into copyright law, discussions of ownership, explorations of creativity and what can turn a tune into an unforgettable earworm. With Christopher W. Hodshire, John Michael Davis; written by Brent Hodge, John Diemer and Jasleen Kaur and directed by Hodge.

Hustlers (R, 1 hour, 50 minutes) A lively, smart-mouthed, strongly feminist approach to the heist genre that focuses on a group of knockout strippers who figure out how to turn their sexual power over wealthy men into financial gain rather than fall into the trap of being degraded victims. With Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl; directed by Lorene Scafaria.

Freaks (R, 1 hour, 45 minutes) I'm a sucker for any film with Bruce Dern in the cast, even horror fantasies like imaginative if low-budget Freaks, a violent tale concerning fear of the unknown as experienced by 7-year-old Chloe (Lexy Kolker, in a remarkably strong performance) who spends her young life locked up in a house with so-called Abnormals lurking outside -- or so she is led to believe. Then she finds out what's really going on out there. With Dern, Emile Hirsch, Amanda Crew; directed by Zach Lipovsky.

Low Tide (R, 1 hour, 26 minutes) A bloody and zig-zagging coming-of-age thriller with an invigorating young cast and a promising director in which three young hoodlums spend their summer breaking into vacation homes on the Jersey shore, where they find a valuable treasure worth burying -- until their antics are noticed by a police officer. Our Philip Martin saw this at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and found it an above-average young adult thriller. With Jaeden Martell, Keean Johnson, Shea Whigham, Kristine Froseth; directed by Kevin McMullin.

Once upon a time in hollywood

MovieStyle on 12/13/2019