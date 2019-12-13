• Chris Morris, 31, a bird owner in Blue Hill, Maine, drew up a singles ad for his duck, named Yellow Duck, after it lost its mate to a hungry bobcat, and received a reply from Sadie Greene, who believes she might have just the duck to mend Yellow Duck's broken heart.

• Bernice Weems, 84, who mistakenly called an investigator in a district attorney's office in Albuquerque, N.M., seeking a new walker, got what she asked for when Kyle Hartsock, who said the office's phone number is one digit off from the medical supply store that Weems was trying to call, decided to go out and get a new walker for her.

• David Sewell, superintendent of a school system in Houston County, Ala., said the school board approved a 10-day unpaid suspension for three teachers who are accused of sharing text messages about students that were leaked online, including messages commenting on students' sex lives and intelligence.

• Bill Reel, manager of a pawnshop in Hurricane, Utah, said a woman sat a baby on the glass counter in the store, and when the child teetered and tumbled head-first toward the concrete floor, he bolted, catching the infant just in time.

• Ezra Benitez, a 6-week-old baby who was flung through the broken window of an SUV during a crash in Turlock, Calif., was found upside down in his car seat with only minor injuries, and investigators said the car seat had been improperly installed.

• Mark Wilson, 59, of Portage, Mich., who told his lawyer that he committed a crime so he could return to prison, got his wish when a judge sentenced him to at least 25 years for indicating to a restaurant employee that he was robbing the eatery.

• Travis Burroughs, 36, a twice-convicted sex criminal, faces more charges after authorities said that during a hearing, he grabbed a water pitcher from the defense table and threw it across the Maryland courtroom, hitting the judge in the head.

• Ruby Delgadillo, 28, of Brentwood, Calif., surrendered to authorities who said she rammed her car into her son's barber, 63-year-old Brian Martin, smashing the man into a glass storefront and breaking his leg because she was upset with her son's haircut.

• Ozcan Rodriguez Okur Jr., 22, an Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing about $900 in merchandise and gift cards from packages he was supposed to deliver, was arrested in Tampa, Fla.

