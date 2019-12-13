Innocent, says teen held in shooting

FORT SMITH -- A teen arrested in a Dec. 6 shooting in Fort Smith pleaded innocent to three charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Jaylen Monzell Coleman, 17, faces one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of first-degree battery. Unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a Class Y felony, is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. First-degree battery, a Class B felony, is punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a possible fine up to $15,000.

Deputy Public Defender Timothy Sharum entered innocent pleas on Coleman's behalf for all counts. Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor set a $150,000 cash-only bail for Coleman at Shue's recommendation.

A trial date has not been set.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Coleman was involved in an argument with Jiywian Hughes, 19, and Raekwon Adams, 18, during a birthday party Dec. 6. They agreed to fistfight at Spradling Park, but Coleman was not there when Hughes and Adams arrived at the park.

Hughes and Adams left to go back to the party, the affidavit states, but were chased by occupants in another vehicle, including Coleman. The vehicle pulled up on the passenger side of the vehicle that Hughes and Adams were in and opened fire.

Adams was struck in the head by a bullet, the affidavit states. Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said Wednesday that Adams remained in critical condition.

Hughes also was injured, but it appeared his injuries were from shrapnel rather than a bullet, according to the affidavit. Hughes' injuries were not life-threatening, police said in a release.

