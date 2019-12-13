Mugs Cafe opens second location in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood

Mugs Cafe opened its new location in the Heights on Friday in what the business called a “surprise” on its Facebook page.

Mugs Cafe already operates a location in Argenta in North Little Rock, and has been teasing the new location, in the old Starbucks at 5719 Kavanaugh Boulevard, on social media since May.

A message to the Facebook page directed the Democrat-Gazette to contact Matt Runnels, who did not return a message sent Thursday seeking details on the new location.

Customers can visit Mugs Cafe in the Heights until 4 p.m. Friday, the post said.