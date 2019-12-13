FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Anderson .Paak arrives at the world premiere of "Spies in Disguise" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The Oxnard-born rapper and singer has announced his support of a performing arts center west of Los Angeles amid plans for the facility to close at the end of the year. Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak visited the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center urging fans to donate to keep the city-owned facility around, the Ventura County Star reported Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

• Rapper and singer Anderson .Paak is lending his support to an arts center facing closure in his Southern California hometown of Oxnard. The Grammy-winner visited the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center and urged his fans to donate to keep the city-owned facility open, the Ventura County Star reported Wednesday. His Brandon Anderson Foundation said donated money would be set aside for the center, but .Paak himself made no financial commitments. The 33-year-old said he wants to house his foundation at the center to create a space where people could record music, rehearse plays and have boxing matches. "I want this to be a hub for creativity," .Paak said. "The city deserves it." Paak, an eclectic musician who blends funk, hip-hop and R&B, named his 2018 album Oxnard. The performing arts center used to receive an annual $1 million subsidy from the city before officials announced that it would shut down at the end of this year. Center board members said they are meeting with the city manager about the future, but the facility is not on the Tuesday agenda for the final City Council meeting of the year, the newspaper said.

• Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West is suing an Alabama doctor over claims he wrongly used her image to promote a medical procedure called a "Vampire Facial." West filed suit Tuesday in Los Angeles against Dr. Charles Runels of coastal Fairhope, Ala. The suit claims Runels misused West's image in promotional materials after she posted a photo of herself on social media showing the results of a "Vampire Facial." West asked a federal judge to bar Runels from using her name or photo, and to make him and any other doctors who benefited pay her profits. Runels, 59, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that West wrongly used his trademarked name for a medical procedure to promote herself. The cosmetic procedure involves drawing a patient's blood, spinning it in a centrifuge and then injecting small amounts under the skin using multiple, small needles, Runels' website says, and blood also is applied topically on the skin. Runels, who said he developed the procedure and got a trademark for the "Vampire" name, said about 2,300 physicians in 50 countries are licensed to perform the procedure. West underwent the procedure from an associated doctor in Miami in 2013 before posting a photo of herself online with blood on her face, he said. The lawsuit contends Runels wrongly used her photo and name to promote his business. Runels said he didn't ask the celebrity for the social media post, which he said she used to draw more attention to herself.

