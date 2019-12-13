Medical facility set to start in Jonesboro

Patient care is scheduled to begin today at St. Bernards Medical Center's new $82 million surgical and intensive care facility in Jonesboro.

Hospital officials on Tuesday celebrated the opening of the five-level, 245,000-square-foot tower that will house all of the medical center's surgical operations, including out-patient procedures. An intensive care unit, with 46 rooms, can be expanded as needed.

The expansion project began in late 2015 with renovations of St. Bernards' cancer center and, later, renovations of the emergency department. The new tower connects with the current medical center at every level.

St. Bernards was founded in Jonesboro in 1900 during an outbreak of malaria in northeast Arkansas, with the purchase of a six-room house on East Matthews Street, according to the medical center's website.

Nabholz Construction Corp. of Conway was the contractor of the new facility. HKS Inc. of Dallas was the architect.

-- Stephen Steed

Barbara/Jean store under new owner

Barbara/Jean, a high-end women's apparel retailer in Little Rock, is operating under new ownership. Tiffany Robinson, who has worked at the store for more than 18 years, now is the controlling owner of the retail business.

Barbara/Jean opened for business 48 years ago and has been a leading provider of women's fashion in central Arkansas. The store at 7811 Cantrell Road will retain its name and little change is planned, Robinson said.

Robinson has extensive experience in the store's operations and began her career there in marketing before working as a buyer for several departments and as business manager. "We have a great business and I've been fortunate to have some great mentors," she said. "We're not planning any major changes and we're going to keep doing all the great things we've been doing."

In addition to clothing, the shop offers shoes, handbags and designer jewelry. Cosmetics and skin-care products also are available.

-- Andrew Moreau

Dillard's, Murphy Oil up; index jumps 7.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 471.42, up 7.20.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 4.4%. Murphy Oil Corp. shares rose 4.3%.

"Reports that Chinese and U.S. negotiators had reached a deal in principle boosted market sentiment with the S&P 500 index closing at a new high for the year as the energy and financials sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

