Police Beat

NLR man arrested in November holdup

A North Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday and accused of pulling a gun on his former boss at a gas station and demanding money in late November, court documents said.

North Little Rock police responded to a robbery on Nov. 27 at 1513 E. Washington Ave., where a clerk said Dexter Angelo Terry, 55, had pointed a handgun and said, "give me all the money," an affidavit for a warrant in Terry's arrest said.

The clerk told police that Terry used to work for her and that he was a frequent patron of the gas station, the affidavit said.

Officers arrested Terry on Tuesday on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to a report.

Terry was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 12/13/2019