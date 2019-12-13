Nobel winner ignoring atrocities, lawyer argues

Yasmin Ullah and other representatives of the Rohingya community take their seats for a "Right of Reply" meeting after two days of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended Myanmar Wednesday and denied genocide accusations against the Rohingya Muslim minority in a case filed by Gambia at the ICJ, the United Nations' highest court. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Lawyers seeking to halt what they allege is ongoing genocide in Burma slammed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's defense of her country's armed forces, saying Thursday that the Nobel Peace Prize winner and former pro-democracy icon chose to ignore "unspeakable" crimes targeting Muslim civilians.

In closing statements at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Suu Kyi again defended the actions of Burma's army against the Rohingya minority as well as the country's military justice system. She requested that the case be dropped.

The United Nations' top court is conducting emergency legal proceedings to determine whether military personnel committed genocide against Burma's Rohingya minority in 2017. The African nation of Gambia, tasked by a large group of Muslim countries to lead their case, requested the hearings and alleges that human-rights violations against the Rohingya continue.

With maps, satellite imagery and graphic photos, Burma's accusers detailed what they insist is a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide -- including the killing of civilians, raping of women and torching of houses -- that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Gambia wants the U.N. court to take "all measures within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide."

The court proceedings have produced the astonishing spectacle of Suu Kyi, who was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for championing democracy and human rights under Burma's then-ruling junta, defending the army that kept her under house arrest for about 15 years.

"We heard nothing about sexual violence from Myanmar yesterday, not a single word about it," lawyer Paul Reichler told the court as Suu Kyi watched on impassively. "Because it is undeniable and unspeakable, they chose to ignore it completely. I can't really blame them. I would hate having to be the one to defend it."

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Suu Kyi testified Wednesday that the exodus of Rohingya was a tragic consequence of hostilities initiated by insurgents. The allegations of genocide and other crimes by the army stemmed from "an internal armed conflict started by coordinated and comprehensive armed attacks ... to which Myanmar's defense services responded," she said.

Suu Kyi also insisted that Gambia's legal representatives had painted "an incomplete and misleading factual picture" of what happened in Burma's northern Rakhine state in August 2017.

Reichler argued otherwise, saying: "There is no reasonable conclusion to draw other than the inference of genocidal intent from the state's pattern of conduct."

Referring to a U.N. fact-finding mission's report on military "clearance operations," Reichler said that "everyone was a target and no one was spared. Mothers, infants, pregnant women, the old and infirm. They all fell victim to this ruthless campaign."

Burma's legal team questioned the report's reliability. They also said that incidents of brutality, sexual violence and hate speech -- however abhorrent -- occur elsewhere without amounting to genocide.

Reichler also disputed Burma's claims that no mass graves were found.

"To be sure, Myanmar has not made it easier to find them" by denying access to suspect sites, Reichler said. "Nevertheless, The Associated Press located at least five mass graves of Rohingyas."

The AP reported that the mass graves in the village of Gu Dar Pyin were confirmed through multiple interviews with more than two dozen survivors who had fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh, and through time-stamped cellphone videos. Satellite images and video of destroyed homes also showed that the village had been wiped out.

The Burmese government's information committee said later that 17 government officials including Border Guard Police went to Gu Dar Pyin to investigate the AP report and were told by villagers and community leaders that "no such things happened."

