Officer who killed teen suspect ID'd

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police released the name of the officer involved in a shooting last week in Bentonville that killed a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Officer Joseph Brown has been on paid administrative leave since Dec. 6, according to the release.

Police say Brown shot Dominick Matt near Greenhouse Road and Southwest Briar Creek Avenue at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 6 after Matt pulled a gun, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.

Police approached Matt because he was a suspect in the robbery around 11 p.m. of the nearby Kum & Go, according to the state police.

Metro on 12/13/2019