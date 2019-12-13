The front yard Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 3609 Briar Creek Avenue in Bentonville. Bentonville Police shot and killed a man late Friday night who was suspected of robbing the Kum & Go convenience store a short distance down Greenhouse Road (to the right of the frame). ( Ben Goff)
FAYETTEVILLE -- Police released the name of the officer involved in a shooting last week in Bentonville that killed a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.
Officer Joseph Brown has been on paid administrative leave since Dec. 6, according to the release.
Police say Brown shot Dominick Matt near Greenhouse Road and Southwest Briar Creek Avenue at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 6 after Matt pulled a gun, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.
Police approached Matt because he was a suspect in the robbery around 11 p.m. of the nearby Kum & Go, according to the state police.
Metro on 12/13/2019
Print Headline: Officer who killed teen suspect ID'd
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.