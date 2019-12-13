Pittman, wife ecstatic about homecoming

It was a voice deep in humility and sincerity.

"This is Sam Pittman," he said simply.

Not coach. Just Sam.

It was a call that was not anticipated and almost went unanswered because of so many telemarketing calls lately, but none have come with a prefix of 479, so it was answered.

It wasn't just the humility and sincerity; it was the raw honesty and appreciation of what amounts to a homecoming.

Yes, a homecoming.

Pittman and his wife Jamie fell in love with the state when they came to help Bret Bielema build a program at the University of Arkansas.

They almost didn't get a chance to even like the Natural State.

Within a few weeks of his Arkansas hiring, Nick Saban offered Pittman the offensive line job at Alabama with a big raise.

Bielema was able to match the offer, and Pittman was off and running, loading the Hogs up with linemen who he coached up.

Pittman doesn't talk about why he left for Georgia, but he felt he had to for his own personal and professional reasons.

Many former Razorbacks and fans point to the day he left as when the program began to slip.

Unknown to most, the Pittmans made regular pilgrimages back to the state, mostly to Hot Springs. They enjoyed, among other things, Oaklawn Park and watching the racing from Lanny Beaver's box.

Then they made a big decision to buy a lot in Hot Springs, where they will some day build their retirement home.

"I'm very popular at home," Pittman said about getting the Arkansas job. "My wife is as big of a Razorback fan as I am."

Most of the good feelings are coming from phone calls to and from his wife. Otherwise, if Pittman isn't getting a few hours of sleep, he's working.

His former players absolutely adore the type of person he is, and that's why so many of them mounted a campaign to get Pittman the head coaching job at Arkansas.

They began the initiative the day Chad Morris was fired, and they did so without consulting Pittman.

They believe in him that much.

It's not just former offensive linemen, either. The impact of a position coach is no longer limited to one unit. Position coaches have to work with kids on both sides of the ball in practice every day.

What Pittman has done in his career is make everyone better. He's as good at that as he is recruiting, and he's got a national reputation as a recruiter.

He's a firm believer in hands-on teaching and running offenses that fit his players.

His first season at Georgia, the Bulldogs were 8-5. In the next three seasons, they were 35-7.

For now, the Razorback Nation would love to win all of the team's nonconference games, which is something that hasn't happened in three long years. It may not happen next year because the Razorbacks play at Notre Dame.

There is not a happier coach in the country, not even the four who are headed to the playoffs.

"These have been as good of three days, almost four, that I've ever had in coaching," he said. "The fans and administration have been amazing."

Starting Sunday, coaches can't make visits or calls to recruits, so Pittman has only one speed the rest of this week -- all out.

The early signing period starts Wednesday, and with only six oral commitments, Pittman knows there's work to be done.

Then the holidays will be spent preparing for a move.

"I wouldn't ask Jamie to do that alone," he said.

They met at Pittsburg State as students and have been married for 33 years. Their most lofty dreams are coming true, and they deserve it.

Sports on 12/13/2019