PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville starts busy stretch with rout of Huntsville

BENTONVILLE -- The next three weeks will be a busy time for Bentonville High's girls basketball team.

The Lady Tigers began a stretch of nine games in 16 days Thursday night with the 18th annual Crabtree Invitational, and they did so on a positive note with a 64-20 victory over Huntsville in Tiger Arena.

At A Glance CRABTREE INVITATIONAL at Bentonville Thursday Game 1 Bentonville West 65, Webb City, Mo. 61 Game 2 Bentonville High 64, Huntsville 20 Game 3 Today Game 4 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Huntsville, 5 p.m. Game 5 Bentonville High vs. Webb City, Mo., 6:30 p.m. Game 6 Bentonville West vs. Clarksville, 8 p.m. Saturday Game 7 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Webb City, Mo., 12:30 p.m. Game 8 Bentonville West vs. Huntsville, 2 p.m. Game 9 Bentonville High vs. Clarksville, 4 p.m.

Bentonville, which had played only two games so far this season, will get two more games in its tournament this week then travel to Fort Smith Northside next week before returning home for two games next weekend. The Lady Tigers will then travel to Webb City, Mo., over the holiday break for three more games.

"The kids were focused," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "I thought they did a great job of getting out in transition, spreading the floor and sharing the ball. We had a lot of girls that scored and balanced scoring. I was really pleased with seeing that and how well our kids connected with one another."

Bentonville (3-0), which has yet to play a game with starting point guard Emily Sanders this season, did fall behind early as Josie Sisk's bucket gave Huntsville (1-6) a 5-4 edge with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles, however, only managed seven field goals for the remainder of the game.

Katie Kultgen's steal and layup 36 seconds later gave the Lady Tigers the lead for good, and Bentonville closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run for an 18-7 lead. Bentonville's lead then grew to a 38-13 halftime margin and to 48-18 after three quarters, which forced the running clock to be used over the final 8 minutes.

"Early on, I thought Huntsville did a good job of creating space and running that flex screen," Halbmaier said. "Our kids didn't do a good enough job of jumping to the basketball and things of that nature in the first quarter.

"But in the second, third and fourth quarter, they really started picking it up and understanding things, and they started getting a lot of deflections."

Maryam Dauda and Jada Brown each had nine points for Bentonville, which had 10 players score, while Natalie Smith and Nadia Akbar added eight apiece. Sisk had five points to lead Huntsville.

Huntsville^7^6^5^2^--^20

Bentonville^18^20^10^16^--^64

Huntsville (1-6): Sisk 6, Poor 5, Bennett 4, Mayes 3, Howerton 2.

Bentonville (3-0): Dauda 9, Brown 9, Smith 8, Akbar 8, Kultgen 6, Irlenborn 6, Baum 6, Hayes 6, Baker 4, Andrus 2.

Bentonville West 65, Webb City, Mo. 61

Bentonville West took the lead for good with a 19-1 run during the first half, then held off Webb City to collect its second straight win.

The Lady Wolverines (2-3) used the outburst to turn a brief 4-2 deficit into a 21-5 cushion on Marybeth Dyson's bucket with 6:38 before halftime. Webb City (0-3) pulled within 30-25 at halftime and made it a four-point game numerous times in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cardinals didn't get any closer.

Dyson and Jada Curtis each had 13 points to lead West, followed by Ciera Cravens with 11 and Maysa Willis with 10.

Jaydee Duda led Webb City with 22 points -- 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter -- while Kiera Jackson added 13 and Peyton Hawkins chipped in 11.

Springdale Har-Ber 53, Clarksville 36

Springdale Har-Ber outscored Clarksville 21-6 over the final 11 minutes and pulled away for its second win over the Lady Panthers in less than 3 weeks.

The Lady Wildcats (6-2) had a 25-20 halftime lead, but Clarksville (3-7) was able to pull within 32-29 on Emmaline Rieder's four straight free throws with 3:12 left in the third quarter. Har-Ber countered with seven straight points and ended the third quarter with a 39-29 lead. The Lady Wildcats then outscored the Lady Panthers 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Caylan Koons scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half to lead Har-Ber, which had a 57-42 victory at Clarksville on Nov. 26, while Pacious McDaniel added 10. Rieder led Clarksville with 11 points.

Preps Sports on 12/13/2019