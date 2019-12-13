Prep Basketball Farmington uses big second quarter to beat Cedarville

FARMINGTON -- Farmington had it easy Thursday in the first round of the Tony Chachere's Classic.

Logan Landwehr scored 14 points and Carson Simmons 11 as Farmington opened the three-day event with a 61-40 victory over Cedarville at Cardinal Arena. Ten players scored in the game for Farmington (4-1), which rebounded from a 49-44 loss at Alma on Tuesday.

Cedarville^6^12^10^12^—^40 Farmington^8^24^13^16^—^61 Cedarville (4-5): Beals 24, Kattich 8, Franklin 3, Swaim 3, Roam 2. Farmington (4-1): Landwehr 14, Simmons 11, Burch 8, Donavan 7, Shelley 6, Funk 5, Payne 4, Disheroon 2, Young 2, Thomas 2.

Cedarville (4-5) was led by center Kolbye Beals, who finished with 24 points. Only five Pirates scored, and Darryl Kattich was second with eight points.

Farmington was able to play at a faster pace Thursday after losing a low-scoring game at Alma. The Cardinals used defense and good ball movement to outscore Cedarville 24-12 in the second period.

The surge was led by Landwehr, who scored six consecutive points to open the quarter. Logan Burch added two 3-point baskets, and Devonte Donavan made one to finish a big first half for the Cardinals.

"We really haven't been able to pick the pace up with the teams we've been playing," Farmington coach Beau Thompson said. "This is the way we need to play. We've got nine, 10, good players who can play at any time in the game. Sometimes, I don't even know who our best player is on a given night."

Farmington continued to pull away and stretched its lead to 45-28 after three quarters. Senior Austin Shelly, a 6-foot-7 center, got in on the fun when he stepped out and hit a jumper. Simmons, a sophomore forward, followed with a 3-pointer to give the Cardinals a 43-25 lead.

"Carson is as talented a player with the ball in his hands as any player we've had here in a long time," Thompson said. "He just doesn't know it yet. He's a good rebounder when he wants to be, and he goes north and south as good as anybody we've got."

Tournament play will continue tonight when Cedarville faces Huntsville at 6 p.m., followed by Farmington and Hot Springs Lakeside at 7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs Lakeside 46, Huntsville 37

Hot Springs Lakeside built a big lead in the first half and held off Huntsville.

AJ Winfrey scored 12 points and Seth Poindexter 11 for the Rams, who led 33-12 at halftime. Huntsville closed to within 35-30 in the third quarter behind the play of Kent Mayes, who led the Eagles with 15 points. Hayden Dotson added 11 for Huntsville.

Preps Sports on 12/13/2019