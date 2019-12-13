Senators, Saints aim for title

Joe T. Robinson Coach Todd Eskola this week recalled his team's Class 4A state championship loss a year ago.

The Senators (13-1) entered the Class 4A playoffs as a No. 1 seed from the 7-4A Conference and went 9-1 in the regular season, just like this season.

The Senators lost last year's title game 28-0 to Arkadelphia. They'll get another crack at the championship at 7 tonight when they face Shiloh Christian (14-0) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Eskola said the Senators have to play better in this year's title game to have a shot against the Saints.

"You've got to execute," Eskola said. "Last year, it was the first time that we had been there in a long time. The kids were a little big-eyed. The weather affected us. No disrespect to Arkadelphia, they played a great game and it didn't affect them.

"But we've learned how to handle adversity a little bit, and handle those conditions and the different negative things that can go into a game."

Shiloh Christian is looking to win its first state championship since 2010. Robinson hasn't won a title since 1980 when it was in Class AA.

For Shiloh Christian, senior quarterback Eli Reece has completed 265 of 368 passes for 3,918 yards with 41 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Reece's top weapon is senior wide receiver Truitt Tollett, who has hauled in 117 passes for 1,868 yards and 29 touchdowns. The second-most touchdown receptions for the Saints are seven by senior Beau Cason.

Junior running back Cam Wiedemann has rushed for 1,212 yards and 22 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway is focused on guiding an efficient offense.

"Our goal is to be extremely efficient," he said. "We have to be good in all three phases. If we aren't, they'll take advantage of it. If we are, we'll have a chance."

Robinson features first-year starting quarterback Buddy Gaston, a junior who is 163-of-271 passing for 2,706 yards with 38 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Junior Hunter Smith leads the Senators running backs with 1,709 yards and 18 touchdowns on 168 carries. After a leg injury suffered by sophomore Daryl Searcy Jr. in Robinson's first playoff game Nov. 15 against Trumann, Smith is the Senators' workhorse back, having posted two 200-yard games in the playoffs against Central Arkansas Christian (267 yards, 3 TDs) and at Jonesboro Westside (214 yards, 2 TDs). He had 95 yards and 2 scores on 12 carries in Robinson's 48-21 semifinal victory last Friday against Ozark.

The Senators' top two wide receivers are seniors P.J. Hall and Martel Nunally.

Hall leads Robinson with 51 receptions for 1,083 yards and 17 touchdowns. Nunally is second with 444 receiving yards along with 8 touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Conaway is aware of the Senators' playmakers.

"They're extremely explosive," Conaway said. "They've got a lot of athletes. They can run real fast. If you make a mistake, they will expose you."

Eskola has been pleased with how his team has played this season.

"The kids have worked hard all year and remain focused," Eskola said. "If we take care of the football and we play at a high level, then we'll accept the results, win or lose, and be happy with our football team."

