Slaying suspect denied juvenile-court move

The Arkansas Court of Appeals this week declined to move to a juvenile court the case of a teenager accused of killing a Newport police officer.

The decision comes more than two years after Derrick Heard, now 18, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford, who was investigating a vehicle break-in at a high school.

Police had initially arrested another man, 18-year-old Tyler Calamese, who they said confessed to killing the officer.

Heard was later arrested, the opinion said. While looking at security video during questioning by police, Heard pointed out himself and the slain officer and admitted to the killing, the opinion said.

Heard has pleaded innocent by reason of mental defect to the charges against him. Calamese still faces other charges related to the incident.

According to court records, Heard's mother has said her son has behavioral problems and was prescribed medication for "post-traumatic depression." Heard had been arrested for theft while in the seventh grade, and was on supervision at the time of Weatherford's death.

Prosecutors decided to charge Heard as an adult, and a lower-court judge denied a defense request to have the case moved to juvenile court, citing the seriousness of the crime.

A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals on Wednesday did not find any error in that decision.

Heard's attorney, Ronald Davis Jr., could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Even in adult court, Heard cannot face the death penalty or an automatic life sentence for the crime.

Under the Fair Sentencing of Minors Act, passed by Arkansas lawmakers in 2017, anyone who faces a capital-murder case before the age of 18 can at most be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The law was passed in order to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision banning life-without-parole sentences for minors.

Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the police force, left behind a wife and two children. Heard also was accused of shooting at another police officer at the scene, Sgt. Shane Rogers.

Metro on 12/13/2019