FOOTBALL

Curl declares for NFL Draft

University of Arkansas junior safety Kamren Curl announced Thursday that he would declare early for the NFL Draft.

Curl announced his decision with a Twitter post, writing in part, "My time at Arkansas has been some of the best days of my life. I will be a Hog for the rest of my life and will never forget my time at Arkansas. There is no doubt that the best fans in America are in Fayetteville, Arkansas."

Curl ranked fourth on the team with 76 tackles from his strong safety spot, and he tied linebacker De'Jon Harris for the team lead with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He returned one of those forced fumbles for a touchdown at Ole Miss.

His grade of 87.6 from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was the highest on the Arkansas roster, earning him an All-SEC second-team selection by PFF.

The 6-2, 198-pounder from San Diego who finished his prep career in Muskogee, Okla., also had 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups in 11 games. Curl missed the 24-14 loss to Missouri in the season finale for an unspecified reason.

Curl posted 46 tackles and eight pass breakups while starting the final 11 games of the 2017 season as a freshman cornerback. He moved to safety in 2018 and posted 53 tackles and five breakups in 11 starts.

Burks lands SEC freshman honor

University of Arkansas wide receiver and return specialist Treylon Burks was named Thursday to the Freshman All-SEC team as voted on by league coaches.

Burks was chosen as a second-team wideout two days after the 6-3, 223-pounder from Warren was selected a second-team All-SEC pick as a return specialist by SEC coaches.

Burks led the Razorbacks with 475 receiving yards on 29 catches, and also averaged a team-best 16.4 yards per catch. He led all SEC freshmen with 43.2 receiving yards per game and 2.6 receptions per game.

It was the third postseason award for Burks, who was also chosen for the league's All-Freshman team by Pro Football Focus. He is the fourth Arkansas player to earn SEC All-Freshman status since 2016, joining McTelvin Agim and De'Jon Harris in 2016, and De'Vion Warren in 2017.

Alabama led the league with five players on the All-Freshman team, followed by Texas A&M with four and Tennessee with three.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, the All-Freshman pick at quarterback, was named the SEC's freshman of the year Wednesday.

Burks' 475 receiving yards places him third on the all-time chart among Arkansas freshman behind Anthony Lucas (869 yards) and Marcus Monk (569).

Burks also had 226 kickoff return yards on 10 tries, and brought back 12 punts for 130 yards for an average of 10.8 per return. He was sixth in the SEC with an average of 20.5 kickoff return yards per game, and eighth with 11.8 punt return yards per game.

-- Tom Murphy

ASU's Bayless an All-American

Arkansas State University senior wide receiver and Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Omar Bayless became the first player in school history to earn a Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America selection Thursday after being named to the second team.

Bayless is the first Arkansas State player since 1987 to be named All-America by the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association, Sporting News or Walter Camp. He was one of four players from a Group of 5 school to make the 51-man list.

Bayless ended the regular season with 84 catches for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 2 blocked kicks, which is tied for the most in the country. He ranks second in both receiving touchdowns and yards, and is tied for 12th in the country with seven catches per game.

Bayless set the single-season school and Sun Belt Conference records for receiving yards, touchdowns and 100-yard receiving games (seven).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/13/2019