Suspect arrested in Jonesboro death

Authorities arrested a man Monday suspected in a Jonesboro slaying moments after he stepped off a plane in Florida.

Shawn Cone, 48, was arrested in the killing of 50-year-old Alissa Reynolds, who was found Sunday in Jonesboro.

Friends and family members contacted police Sunday after they were unable to reach Reynolds, according to a department Facebook post. At 6:45 p.m., police went to her home in the 5000 block of Brac Place and found Reynolds dead. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Chief deputy coroner Milton Harbison said the body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Detectives developed "strong leads" that helped identify the suspect early in the investigation, according to the Facebook post.

Cone flew Monday from Memphis to Key West, where authorities placed him under arrest. The sheriff's office there said in a news release that Cone was arrested with a credit card with Reynolds' name on it and $3,000 cash in his possession.

State Desk on 12/13/2019