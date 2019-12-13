Towers gives Senators an anchor on defense

Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers (right) tackles Nashville receiver De’vay Ragland during an Oct. 11 game in Little Rock. Despite missing three games with a foot injury, Towers is second in tackles for Robinson with 160, including 97 unassisted, and has 9 sacks.

JT Towers is at Joe T. Robinson for only one season, but he's made quite an impact on the Senators.

Towers transferred from Glen Rose to the Little Rock school in the offseason and is part of Robinson's run to its second consecutive Class 4A state championship game. The Senators take on Shiloh Christian at 7 tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Of all the Senators who were practicing Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium, there wasn't one with a bigger smile than Towers.

"I love the guys," Towers said. "It's a real tight-knit group. There's no mouthing or fighting at practice this year. It's been fun. I hope we can get it done Friday."

Before arriving at Robinson, Towers started at quarterback for Glen Rose. As a junior, he passed for 1,331 yards with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions to help the Beavers reach the Class 3A playoffs.

But Towers was headed to Robinson for his senior season, where he was going to compete for the quarterback job as well as play defense to help his chances to play college football.

Towers competed with junior Buddy Gaston for the starting quarterback position in fall practice, but Eskola went with Gaston. The 6-4, 210-pound Towers settled for a starting linebacker spot.

Playing defense instead of offense is a change Towers adjusted to quickly.

"I've always been an aggressive player," he said. "It's been a fun year for me."

Despite missing three games with a foot injury, Towers is second in tackles for Robinson with 160, including 97 unassisted, and he has 9 sacks. He's averaging 14.5 tackles per game.

During the Class 4A playoffs, Towers has played his best football of the season. He had a season-high 21 tackles in Robinson's 20-7 victory Nov. 29 at Jonesboro Westside in the quarterfinals. He had 19 tackles against Ozark in the semifinals last Friday, a 48-21 Senators' victory.

The move to defense has been beneficial not only for Towers but also for the Senators. Towers said he's been offered scholarships by Tulsa, Army, Navy and Louisiana-Monroe, among others. He plans to sign in February and is expected to play linebacker in college.

"He's one of the best leaders you'll ever meet in your life," Eskola said. "Just a great kid. He loves his teammates. He wants to do anything in the world for them.

"He's a huge talent. He's going to be a Division I linebacker. I'm thankful he's got the opportunity to get several offers over the last couple of weeks. I think he'll get more coming in the next couple of weeks."

Eskola said he wished he had Towers for more than one season.

"He's one of the best players in the state," Eskola said.

Robinson has not won a state championship since 1980. Towers is glad he's a part of this year's Senators team that has already won a 7-4A Conference title, but is looking for a bigger crown today.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity," Towers said. "I'm looking forward to it."

