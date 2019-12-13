The Nation in Brief

Police Honor Guard members, framed through a church window, fold a U.S. flag Thursday during the funeral for Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, who was killed Saturday while work- ing on a domestic disturbance call.

U.S. test-flies once-banned missile

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon on Thursday flight-tested a missile that had been banned under a treaty that the United States and Russia abandoned last summer. Some U.S. arms control advocates said the test risks an unnecessary arms race with Moscow.

The prototype missile was configured to be armed with a non-nuclear warhead. The Pentagon declined to disclose specifics beyond saying the missile was launched from a "static launch stand" at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and landed in the open ocean. The Defense Department said the ballistic missile flew more than 500 miles.

The test comes amid growing uncertainty about the future of arms control. The last remaining treaty limitation on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons -- the New START treaty of 2010 -- is scheduled to expire in February 2021. That treaty can be extended for as long as five years without requiring a renegotiation of its main terms.

The Pentagon declined to reveal the maximum range of the missile tested. Last spring, when U.S. officials disclosed the testing plan, they said it would be roughly 1,860 miles to 2,480 miles.

Under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range between 310 miles to 3,417 miles were prohibited.

National 3-digit suicide hot line in works

NEW YORK -- Federal regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hot line in order to make it easier to seek help and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

Once it's implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help, similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

"The three-digit number is really going to be a breakthrough in terms of reaching people in a crisis," said Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life, a suicide prevention nonprofit. "No one is embarrassed to call 911 for a fire or an emergency. No one should be embarrassed to call 988 for a mental health emergency."

A law last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention. The FCC said in a report that there is overwhelming support for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help.

A vote Thursday started the months-long process to make that happen.

Turkish genocide measure clears Senate

WASHINGTON -- Mass killings of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago were genocide, the Senate declared Thursday in a vote that prompted angry denunciations by Turkey and accusations that the U.S. was undermining its relations with a key NATO ally.

The Senate action follows a vote by a Senate committee to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system.

The actions were the latest by Congress to push President Donald Trump to take a harder line against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump said last month that Erdogan was "doing a fantastic job for the people of Turkey."

The Armenian resolution and the sanctions bill passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee "endanger the future of our bilateral relations," said Fahrettin Altun, a spokesman for Erdogan.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Senate vote "is a shameful example of the politicization of history. However, those who use history for political purposes will never achieve their goals."

The Armenian resolution had been blocked three times at the request of the White House, but won unanimous approval Thursday on its fourth try.

CDC tallies 52 vaping deaths in 26 states

NEW YORK -- The death toll in the vaping illness outbreak has topped 50, U.S. health officials said Thursday.

The 52 deaths in 26 states are among the 2,409 hospitalized cases that have been reported across the nation this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Hospitalized cases have been most common in the Midwest, with some of the highest rates in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

The median age of the people who died is 52, but most people who suffered lung damage have been much younger, with half in their teens or early 20s.

Most patients have said they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. CDC officials have gradually come to focus their investigation on black-market THC cartridges.

Last month, CDC officials said they had narrowed in on a culprit -- a chemical compound called vitamin E acetate that has been commonly found in the lungs of sick patients and in the products they vaped. It's a thickening agent that's been added to illicit THC vaping liquids.

Photo by AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood speaks Thursday in Jack- son about the significance of a tree and lighting ceremony that honors victims of criminal acts. He also recognized the family members of the homicide victims. An ornament on the tree bears the name Glenn Ford, Hood’s cousin, who was murdered in 1976.

