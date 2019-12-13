UALR's gamble hits on Vegas castoff

Ben Coupet Jr. blew past a defender on the right wing and veered toward an open path to the basket.

As he closed in on a bucket, a help defender emerged, but Coupet took flight anyway.

Ben Coupet Jr. at a glance COLLEGE UALR CLASS Redshirt junior HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-7, 185 HOMETOWN Chicago HIGH SCHOOL Simeon Career Academy AGE 21 (Jan. 25, 1998) NOTEWORTHY Transferred to UALR in August after spending three seasons at UNLV. … Coupet appeared in 26 games, started twice and logged 154 minutes in his UNLV career, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. … Coupet has started every game for the Trojans (6-5) this season and is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points on 46.8% shooting. He’s also averaging 6.1 rebounds per game. … Coupet has scored in double figures in nine of UALR’s 11 games. He posted a career-high 21 points in a 74-58 loss at North Carolina State on Nov. 23. … Coupet was a three-star prospect coming out of Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, the same high school where Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker played. … Won an Illinois state championship at Simeon in 2013.

Grasping the ball with his right hand, Coupet was met by the leaping defender. Another was trailing the play and attempted to swat the dunk attempt.

Coupet hammered it home anyway, a jaw-dropping play early in the second half of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's 86-62 victory over Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

The play turned into a clip on Coupet's burgeoning college highlight reel, which was pretty empty entering the season for the redshirt junior guard.

After spending the first three years of his career as an afterthought at UNLV, Coupet -- a 6-7, 185-pound athletic wing -- is now a difference-maker in second-year Coach Darrell Walker's quest for a UALR turnaround.

Coupet is the team's second-leading scorer, third-leading rebounder and has played the second-most minutes on the team through 11 games. He's averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 boards. He's shooting 46.8% from the field, 42.1% from three-point range and 76.7% from the foul line.

Coupet surpassed the 154 minutes he totaled in three years at UNLV through his first five games with the Trojans. He's become a player the Trojans depend on with sophomore forward Nikola Maric (NCAA suspension), junior forward Kris Bankston (back injury) and junior guard Alsean Evans (toe injury) all out.

"It's like really, I'm a freshman on the court right now," Coupet said. "I'm learning every game, trying to get better every game ... just grow every game."

This is part of the fresh start Coupet wanted. The Chicago native never came close to this kind of production in Las Vegas.

He played in 17 games, with two starts, as a true freshman in 2016-17, averaging 6.8 minutes and 1.3 points. A harsh reality set in the next season.

UNLV had an influx of talent coming in, and Coupet was unlikely to play much. He and then-UNLV coach Marvin Menzies agreed it would be best for Coupet to redshirt his sophomore year, a move not often seen in college basketball.

They thought it would benefit him long term. Privately, Coupet wished he still could be on the floor.

"Honestly," Coupet said, "it was real depressing. Just my first year ever sitting out, not playing basketball at all on like a real game level."

Off the court, it was even tougher.

In the weeks before that season began, Coupet lost two of his aunts -- one to pneumonia and another to cancer. The losses were difficult on him and his family.

"You never [want to] see your family in that type of situation, see them down and crying," Coupet said. "I just wanted to play to express how I felt at the time, and I couldn't do that."

He figured his opportunity would come the next season after a year of development behind the scenes, but it didn't. As a redshirt sophomore during the 2018-19 campaign, Coupet played even less than he did as a true freshman, appearing in nine games and averaging 4.2 minutes and 1.4 points.

UNLV finished the season 17-14, and Menzies was fired in March. He went 48-48, including 23-31 in the Mountain West Conference, in three seasons, never once making the NCAA Tournament.

The school hired T.J. Otzelberger later that month from South Dakota State as its new head coach. That put UNLV assistant coach Preston Laird, who's now at UALR, out of work while Coupet was looking to reset his career elsewhere.

All Coupet wanted was a chance to play, and he stayed patient while deciding on his next school choice.

The stars aligned when Laird was hired to join Walker's staff in early July. Laird knew UALR had one available scholarship, and he also knew many of his former players at UNLV were looking to transfer.

Laird said he thought Coupet would be the best fit, and it's easy to understand why. Coupet and Walker share plenty in common.

Like Walker, Coupet was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. He played at Simeon Career Academy, the same high school that Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker played attended. Simeon is also less than 20 minutes from Corliss High School, where Walker was a star. Coupet's father, Ben Coupet Sr., even played at Corliss for a year for the same coach, Don Young, that Walker had.

"I kind of was piecing all this together, and it was just kind of like, 'Wow, this is a potential really good match for everybody involved,' " Laird said.

Walker can now quip about Laird's belief in Coupet.

"I told Preston it could cost him his job," Walker said. "You better be sure."

Coupet and Walker, who won an NBA title with Michael Jordan and the Bulls in 1992-93, used their Chicago roots as the foundation of building a close-knit connection. Coupet admitted that after sitting on the bench for three seasons at UNLV, it was hard to trust anyone, but he knew he could trust Laird. He later found out he could trust Walker.

The program announced in August that Coupet was transferring to UALR. The NCAA later granted Coupet a waiver, making him immediately eligible. Coupet has another year of eligibility remaining after this one.

Coupet, who's quiet by nature, has gravitated toward Walker's brash, unapologetic coaching style. Walker has been unafraid to criticize Coupet to reporters, but none of that bothers Coupet.

"Coach Darrell, he can chew me out, he can talk to me any kind of way, and I'm able to take that because we're from the same area," Coupet said. "A lot of people can't take that because they're not from that type of background. He was like the only coach that can bring the best out of me."

Said Walker: "I've been tough on Ben, but he's responded and played pretty good. I think he has a bigger upside. I really do."

So far, Laird's calculation has been proven correct. Walker and Coupet have clicked, and more importantly, Coupet is turning into a stalwart player for the Trojans while making up for lost time over the past three years.

"When I was [at UNLV], they didn't know who I was at all," Coupet said. "They didn't know the type of player I was. Like none of the fans, none of the coaches. I just never really got my real opportunity."

In Little Rock, none of that rings true anymore.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Preston Laird, who was an assistant coach at UNLV before joining the staff at UALR this summer, paved the way for former UNLV player Ben Coupet Jr. to transfer to UALR.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

After spending three seasons as an afterthought at UNLV, junior Ben Coupet Jr. (right) is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season for UALR.

Sports on 12/13/2019