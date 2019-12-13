Water utility to take over 940-meter area

Central Arkansas Water will take over operations for a "mom and pop" utility in northwest Saline County in January.

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners approved a water consolidation agreement with the Paron-Owensville Water Authority, which serves 2,025 people with 940 active meters.

The Paron-Owensville Water Authority board authorized its president to execute the agreement with Central Arkansas Water at a meeting Tuesday, Central Arkansas Water Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon said.

The contract takes effect Jan. 1. Central Arkansas Water plans to complete the transition by May 1, when the utility will begin applying an estimated $11 monthly surcharge to those customers' rates to pay for the more than $5 million in debt that Central Arkansas Water is purchasing from the Paron-Owensville Water Authority.

Otherwise, rates for customers in the Paron-Owensville area are to remain steady for three years, Bohannon said.

The Paron-Owensville Water Authority's rate is a base charge of $24.34 for the first 1,000 gallons, plus $8.09 for each additional 1,000 gallons, with a 5% reserve fee. Central Arkansas Water's 75-cent watershed protection fee and a $1.92 billing service fee will be applied.

The utility's goal is to create no impact on rates for Central Arkansas Water's current customers, Bohannon said.

The rural utility already gets its water from Lake Winona, which is one of Central Arkansas Water's sources, and the water comes in off a Central Arkansas Water transition line, so customers in that northwest Saline County region likely will not notice a difference in water taste or quality, Central Arkansas Water spokesman Doug Shackelford said.

The Paron-Owensville Water Authority's treatment plant will remain in operation.

Central Arkansas Water will not hire new employees for the consolidation, but will enter into six-month contracts with the two primary employees -- a husband and wife -- who will help with the transition.

"The dedication they've given to the system is absolutely phenomenal," Bohannon said.

Central Arkansas Water serves about 450,000 customers in 18 cities and communities in the Little Rock-North Little Rock metropolitan area.

The utility is still considering a project that would provide Central Arkansas Water to about 940 customers in the Ferndale area of western Pulaski County. The area currently uses wells and has no water authority like the Paron-Owensville system.

It would be an approximately $18 million project, but one that would be operationally advantageous to Central Arkansas Water since it would connect to the Paron-Owensville system, Bohannon said.

Metro on 12/13/2019