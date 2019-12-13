BASKETBALL

Stern undergoes surgery

The NBA said former commissioner David Stern, 77, suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday and had emergency surgery. The league said in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with Stern’s family. Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology. Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was playing a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it announced the news about Stern. A lawyer by training, Stern joined the NBA as counsel in 1978. Stern had been dining in a restaurant in midtown Manhattan when he was stricken.

MOTOR SPORTS

Sabates to retire ownership

Felix Sabates has cashed out as a partner and waved the red flag on his racing days. One of NASCAR’s biggest personalities, a Cuban refugee who came to the United States at 15, is calling it a career. “Champagne and tears. Remember the years,” Sabates told The Associated Press during an interview at his home. Sabates means that very literally. He launched SABCO Racing in 1989 with Kyle Petty as his driver and over 12 years the small team won seven races — six with Petty, one with Joe Nemechek — before he sold controlling interest in the team to Chip Ganassi before the 2001 season. The organization was re-branded as Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates, and now has 50 victories in NASCAR including victories Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and NASCAR’s All-Star race. There was plenty of heartache along the way: Sabates was still reeling from the death of 19-year-old Adam Petty in May 2000 when Kenny Irwin was killed driving Sabates’ car two months later. Among those who flew with Sabates to Irwin’s funeral was young driver Blaise Alexander, who drove Sabates’ Busch Series car. Less than a year later, Alexander was killed in a crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway at age 25. “I say champagne and tears because you wonder sometimes if you contributed to this, if racing, if giving these kids a chance to race, killed them,” Sabates said. “There’s been a lot of a pain in this journey.”

HORSE RACING

California bill limits whip

Jockeys riding in California wouldn’t be able to strike a horse to make it run faster or be allowed to whip in an overhand motion under a proposed amendment approved by the California Horse Racing Board on Thursday. The rule now goes to a 45-day public comment period after which the regulatory body would have to vote again. It could be months before the new rule takes effect. The rule would make California the most restrictive racing state for the use of crops, commonly called whips. It would amend a rule imposed earlier this year by the racing board that restricts jockeys from using their crop unless it’s necessary to control a horse for safety reasons. In 2014, the board passed a rule that jockeys could strike a horse no more than three times in succession before giving it a chance to respond. The new amendment would limit jockeys to striking a horse no more than two times in a row without giving a horse a chance to respond before using the crop again or no more than six times in a race, excluding showing or waving the crop or tapping the horse on the shoulder. Jockeys or exercise riders who violate the rule would be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and a minimum suspension of three days. They wouldn’t be penalized if, in the opinion of the stewards, the use of the crop was necessary for the safety of the horse or rider.

Stabling stops at Aqueduct

The New York Racing Association will shut down stabling and training at Aqueduct beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to consolidate operations at Belmont Park. About 250 horse are stabled at Aqueduct, while the majority of starters in races there travel over from Belmont, which is located nine miles away. Aqueduct’s winter meet began Thursday and runs through March

It also conducts a 13-day meet in April. Belmont has renovated its barns and now has 2,500 stalls, with between 1,200 and 1,300 horses stabled there during the winter. Glen Kozak, NYRA’s vice president of facilities and racing surfaces, said maintaining Belmont’s training track is done in a way to keep it consistent with Aqueduct’s surface. However, trainers are expressing concern that not training over the track at which a race meet is being held could cause safety issues.

FOOTBALL

Giants’ QB limited at practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones was limited in practice for the second consecutive workout Thursday, increasing the likelihood two-time Super Bowl Eli Manning will start this weekend. Jones, who replaced Manning as the starter in the third week of the season, missed Monday night’s loss in Philadelphia with a sprained right ankle. Coach Pat Shurmur said Jones is making progress but he could not say whether he would be ready for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Manning was 15 of 30 for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 23-17 overtime loss.

Lions sign WR Fulgham

The Detroit Lions have signed Travis Fulgham off their practice squad, bolstering their depth at wide receiver with Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Detroit put defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand on IR with an ankle injury on Thursday. The Lions also added wide receiver Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.

FOOTBALL

Ten ex-NFL players charged

WASHINGTON — Ten former NFL players were charged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefit program by submitting false claims for medical equipment, including devices used on horses, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The players were charged in two separate indictments filed in federal court in Kentucky, accusing them of conspiracy, wire fraud and healthcare fraud. Prosecutors allege they submitted nearly $4 million in phony claims, leading to payouts of about $3.4 million between June 2017 and December 2018.

Those charged include five former players on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers.

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

“As outlined in the indictments, a group of former players brazenly defrauded the plan by seeking reimbursements for expensive medical equipment that they never purchased,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, who leads the Justice Department’s criminal division.

The players claimed to have purchased hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines and electromagnetic therapy devices that were designed to be used on horses, he said.

Prosecutors said the group’s alleged ringleaders, Robert Mc-Cune and Cornell Buckhalter — who they allege broke off to create his own similar ring — would recruit former players by offering to submit fake claims to the health care plan. The ringleaders would then demand thousands of dollars in kickbacks for each fake claim, prosecutors allege.

Four of the suspects, McCune, Rogers, John Eubanks and Ceandris Brown, were arrested Thursday morning by the FBI. Six others had agreed to surrender to authorities. They are: James Butler, Fredrick Bennett, Etric Pruitt, Tamarick Vanover, Portis and Buckhalter.

The Justice Department has also filed court papers in Kentucky noting that it plans to file charges against two other players as well, including Joe Horn, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, and Donald “Reche” Caldwell.

