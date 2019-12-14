Bryant combo batters Parkview

Bryant's two-headed attack has the Hornets on the brink of capturing a Jammin' for Jackets championship.

Starting guards Treylon Payne and Camren Hunter combined for 55 points as Bryant jumped out to a huge lead and held off a furious second-half push to beat Little Rock Parkview 83-70 in Friday's semifinals at George Cirks Arena.

Payne, a senior, finished with 30 points, including 23 in the first half, while Hunter, a junior, scored 18 of his 25 points after halftime. Bryant (6-1) held a 22-point lead with just over eight minutes to play in the first half before holding on for the victory. The Hornets will play two-time defending tournament champion Mills in today's finals at 5:30 p.m.

"They both really played well, especially in those respective halves," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said of Payne and Hunter. "They carried us and that's nice to have. We're not a one-man show, and at the same time, nobody else is jealous of them. We had other guys step up as well.

"It was just a good team victory, but even after that big lead, I knew [Parkview] was going to fight back. That's a championship program over there."

Parkview (3-4) clawed back in it behind Ryan Gordan. The senior forward had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Patriots, who beat the Hornets during Bryant's last appearance at Jammin' for Jackets in 2017. But Payne and Hunter made sure that wouldn't happen Friday.

Payne netted 18 of Bryant's first 33 points as the Hornets built a 33-11 lead. Parkview chipped away at its deficit and got within 41-34 by halftime following Gordon's tip-in before the buzzer.

Bryant led 45-36 after a pair of free throws from senior Catrell Wallace with 14:01 remaining in the second half, but a bucket from junior guard Christian Winkler led to a 9-2 run that saw the Patriots cut it to 47-45. Hunter, however, began to take over by attacking inside on virtually every possession. He scored 14 points over the final eight minutes to help Bryant re-establish control and move into the title game.

"I'm really proud of our guys for withstanding Parkview's run," Abrahamson said. "To come back at them does show some maturity. We had to adjust to some things on the fly because they were coming at us so aggressively.

"But to withstand that, I'm really proud of them."

MILLS 75, BAPTIST PREP 73

The Comets (8-1) scored the game's first 15 points but overcame a scare from the Eagles (3-5).

Senior guard Caleb Allen bounced back from a six-point showing Thursday to score 25 points for Mills, which led 29-16 late in the first half until an 11-2 run by Baptist Prep cut the lead to 31-27 by halftime. Senior forward Darion Dixon added 18 points and junior forward Jakari Livingston had 14 for Mills.

Junior guard Hudson Likens scored 35 points, including 25 in the second half for Baptist Prep, which rallied from a 12-point deficit with 2:01 left only to fall short. Senior forward Brooks Spoon had 19 points and junior guard Daniel Cobb added 13.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 59,

LITTLE ROCK FAIR 38

Senior forward Dylon Session scored 16 points and pulled 10 rebounds as the Warriors (1-3) used a 14-2 push at the start of the second half to sprint away from the War Eagles (4-3).

Senior guard R.J. Mayo had 15 points and junior forward Brock Wesley added 14 points for Hall, which led 27-16 at the half but pushed that margin to 41-18 with its run immediately after halftime. The Warriors, who will play Little Rock Central in today's consolation final, also forced 26 turnovers.

Senior guard Jamison Bracy had eight points to pace Fair (4-3), which never led.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 73,

LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 45

The Tigers (3-2) dominated the boards and never trailed in blowing past the Lions (1-5).

Junior guard Corey Camper had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Central, which held 47-28 rebounding advantage. Senior guard Karter Allen scored 15 for the Tigers.

Senior guard Eric Woods had 17 points for McClellan, which faced a 37-17 deficit at halftime but got within 37-24 early in the second half before the Tigers regrouped to take control. Senior forward Traevon Darrough had eight points and eight rebounds.

Sports on 12/14/2019