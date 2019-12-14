Cabot's three-point ace buries opponent

CABOT -- Senior starters Seth Vance, Jackson Muse, Jacob Hudson and Weston Vaught did their jobs Friday night in Cabot's 70-49 victory over Mountain Home in the semifinals of the Cabot Holiday Classic at Panther Arena.

So did 6-1 junior three-point specialist Brayden Roberts.

Vance, Muse, Hudson and Vaught combined for 47 points before leaving the game with 4:43 to play, but it was Roberts who made their early exit possible.

Roberts didn't enter the game until the final four minutes of the second quarter with Cabot (5-2) holding a 28-21 lead over the Bombers.

He didn't need long to get warmed up.

Roberts scored the final nine points of the first half -- hitting 3 three-pointers -- to give Cabot a 37-21 halftime lead that was never threatened.

"Brayden Roberts can shoot it," Cabot Coach Chris Meseke said. "He can come in and get hot with the best of them."

Roberts finished as Cabot's second-leading scorer with 12, making all four of his three-point shots.

Vance led the way with 19 points, including 11 in the first quarter as Cabot built a 21-11 lead. Muse and Hudson scored 10 each.

Meseke said Roberts takes advantage of the playing time he gets on a senior-laden Panthers team.

"He doesn't get as much attention," Meseke said of Roberts' ability to get open behind the three-point line. "And that's what happens. The kid deserves it. He spends a lot of time early mornings, after practice, working on it. When he gets in rhythm, he can shoot it like he did tonight.

"It don't happen every night, but ultimately that's what you want. When you put guys in off the bench, you want them to give you a lift. And fortunately tonight, he gave us a huge lift."

Vance, Muse and Hudson carried the Panthers to an 11-2 start at the outset of the third quarter, putting Cabot up 48-23 with 4:32 to play in the third quarter.

Mountain Home Coach Josh Fulcher said he was impressed by the Panthers' firepower.

"We had spurts where we gave them trouble," Fulcher said. "They had stretches that gave us trouble."

Fulcher said the Bombers were unable to deal with Cabot's relentless attack.

"That's a quality basketball team," Fulcher said. "They've got multiple shooters. They've got skilled big guys. We didn't match their toughness and intensity tonight. That's probably the most disappointing thing. "

One of the main problems for Mountain Home was Cabot's ability to neutralize 6-5 center Mat Jones, who scored five points.

"We really did a great job defensively in the first half," Meseke said.

The victory puts Cabot in today's 5:30 p.m. championship game against Searcy. Mountain Home (3-3) plays Pulaski Academy in the third-place game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Boys

LONOKE 42, BEEBE 40

Jace Wicker and Christian Thompson each made a free throw in the final 22.1 seconds, and Lonoke (2-4) held off Beebe (3-5) in a consolation semifinal in the Cabot Holiday Classic at Panther Arena.

Lonoke led 36-26 after three quarters, but it was 41-38 with 5.7 seconds to play when Beebe guard Rylie Marshall was fouled on a three-point try.

Marshall, who led Beebe with nine points, made two free throws but missed the third. Thompson grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 4.4 seconds to play.

Thompson, the game's leading scorer with 11 points, made the first of two free throws but missed the second. Beebe rebounded and got the ball into the hands of Austin Smith, whose three-point attempt went off the back iron at the buzzer.

Lonoke plays Little Rock Catholic (1-5) in the consolation championship game at Cabot's old high school gym at 5:30 p.m. today.

Girls

MOUNTAIN HOME 39,

MOUNT ST. MARY 19

Mountain Home (6-0) outscored Mount St. Mary 15-6 in the third quarter to pull away and advance to today's 4 p.m. championship game against host Cabot (6-1).

Kate Gilbert led the Lady Bombers with 15 points. Anna Grace Foreman scored 10 for Mountain Home.

Catherine Althoff led the Belles with 10 points.

Mount St. Mary (4-4) plays Pulaski Academy in the third-place game at 1 p.m.

LR McCLELLAN 50,

LONOKE 31

Raven Brown scored 19 points, including 4 three-pointers, leading the Lady Lions (3-2) to a victory over the Lady Jackrabbits (2-5) in a girls consolation semifinal.

McClellan is scheduled to play Beebe (3-4) in the consolation championship game at 4 p.m. today at the old gym.

Lonoke meets Searcy (4-4) in the seventh-place girls game at 1 p.m. at the old gym.

