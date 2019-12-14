Final step taken

Joe T. Robinson had been close to reaching the top of Class 4A over the past two seasons.

On Friday night the Senators arrived, winning their first state championship since 1980 with a 56-28 victory over Shiloh Christian in front of 4,901 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The 7-4A Conference champion Senators (14-1), who lost to Warren in the 2017 Class 4A semifinals and to Arkadelphia in last year's Class 4A state title game, outgained the Saints 469-456 and forced five turnovers Friday.

"It's a little surreal right now," said Robinson Coach Todd Eskola, who was a ballboy for the 1980 Senators' Class AA state title team and graduated from the Little Rock school in 1989. "I'm really proud of the kids. They've done exactly what we've asked all year long. They've been unselfish, they've played for each other, and they've been a family. That's rare in today's world."

Robinson became the third 7-4A Conference team to win a state championship since 2015. Nashville won in 2015 and Arkadelphia earned two consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.

Junior quarterback Buddy Gaston completed 17 of 26 passes for 274 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception.

"Everyone was just clicking tonight," Gaston said. "We got into a rhythm."

Senior wide receiver PJ Hall, who earned the game's MVP award, had 9 receptions for 85 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added 5 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 interception.

Hall has been part of Robinson's program since he was a freshman in 2016. Winning a state title Friday was satisfying after falling short in recent years.

"I've watched a lot of talent come through," Hall said. "I've watched a lot of great players. I've learned from it. We've learned from it as a team."

Junior running back Hunter Smith rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and he also caught 3 passes for 52 yards and another score for Robinson.

Shiloh Christian (14-1), which was making its first state championship appearance since 2010, led 14-7 after one quarter. But the Senators' offense over the final three quarters was too much to overcome, Coach Jeff Conaway said.

"When you get down to a team like this by a couple of scores, it's hard to claw your way back," Conaway said. "They played great. They played very enthused. We couldn't get that momentum back."

Senior quarterback Eli Reece went 27-of-44 passing for 286 yards with 2 touchdowns for the Saints, but he was intercepted 4 times. He entered Friday's game with five interceptions on the season.

Seniors Beau Cason and Truitt Tollett each caught a touchdown pass for the Saints. Tollett finished with 17 receptions for 178 yards, and he broke the state record for most touchdown receptions in a season with 30.

Also for Shiloh Christian, junior Cam Wiedemann and senior Logan Raben each had scoring runs.

The Saints outgained the Senators 277-241 in the first half, but they turned the ball over three times as Robinson led 20-14 at halftime. Hall and senior linebacker Chandler McIntosh each had interceptions for the Senators, and junior defensive end DJ Withers recovered a fumble by Wiedemann.

Robinson took advantage of Wiedemann's fumble to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:43 left in the second quarter when Gaston found senior wide receiver Martel Nunally for a 30-yard touchdown.

On the Saints' next drive, Reece was intercepted by McIntosh. Robinson earned its first lead of the game, 20-14, with 1:16 before halftime on Smith's 31-yard touchdown reception from Gaston, but sophomore Sal Gabriel missed the extra-point attempt wide left to leave the advantage at six points.

The Senators added to their lead in the second half with Gaston's touchdown passes of 5 and 11 yards to Hall, and 82 yards to Nunally; senior defensive back KJ Merriweather's 58-yard interception return for a touchdown; and Smith's 12-yard rushing score.

Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said his team settled down after a first quarter in which the Saints had 244 yards and two touchdowns -- a 39-yard pass from Reece to Cason and a 10-yard run by Raben. In the final three quarters, Robinson held Shiloh Christian to 212 yards.

"We put in so much work this week," Maupin said. "We felt like we put in a fantastic plan. They got us on a couple of things in the first quarter. We corrected them and we knew if we stuck with the plan, we knew it was going to turn out our way. The kids rallied. They played so well."

Joe T. Robinson quarterback Buddy Gaston (8) avoids Shiloh Christian’s Russell Norsworthy during the Senators’ victory in the Class 4A state championship game Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Gaston passed for 274 yards and 6 touchdowns. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1214robinsonshiloh.

Hunter Smith (left) rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown, and had 3 catches for 52 yards and a score as Joe T. Robinson collected its second state championship.

